When my dad was a surveyor on Guam back in the early '70s, I remember him using a “Curta” – one of the first mechanical calculators designed in the 1940s you could take into the field to do complex mathematical computations. A few years later, he brought home the first Hewlett Packard battery-powered calculator purchased by his office at Public Works. It sat in the palm of his hand and it was a marvel.
Thirty years later I was showing him how my iPhone could tell the exact latitude and longitude of where we were standing - no need for him to find a marker in the boonies and pull a heavy metal tape measure up to a plumb-bob. Mind blown. Each iteration, a revolution.
For me, the shift in technology was more in the realm of words than math. In the mid-'80s, college papers were conceived after weeks in a library and then hand-composed in a notebook before being finalized on a typewriter. No cutting and shifting paragraphs for me. No, it came out in one shot with just a dab of white-out here and there.
Returning for my graduate degree in 2008 meant two decades of an information technology revolution had completely reshaped the world. The difference was amazing. The amount of data I was able to review with online access to endless troves of publications new and historical was incredible. Word searches allowed me to zero in on passages I needed quickly, turbo-charging my research time. I couldn’t help but wonder how much more I could have accomplished during my undergraduate studies if I had access to these tools.
Artificial Intelligence
Well, we are at that point again, standing at the precipice of the next big revolution. Artificial Intelligence is about to change the world as we know it. The question before us – is Guam ready for it?
In 2023, governments and corporations are expected to spend $500 billion on AI. Mainstream news is abuzz trying out ChatGPT, GPT-3, DALL-E and other platforms that have computers writing essays (or even newspaper columns), doing analysis, creating art, learning, problem-solving, decision-making, even becoming your friend. The impacts will be profound.
Today, your kids might already have let a computer do their homework for them. Having trouble composing the perfect report for work? Done in seconds. Want a simple summary of a complicated 500-page document? Easy. Want a 3-D sample of a Guam-themed latte stone statue? All you need is a 3D printer and AI will create the artwork for you. If you haven’t tried it out, you really need to get on a computer and see for yourself.
Just as calculators, computers and smart phone apps revolutionized our lives, this is a much bigger leap. The skill set needed to meet today’s challenges are called digital literacy.
What is the skill set we need for AI? Today’s technology will soon be yesterday’s. The world is turning fast. We have to focus on tomorrow.
At some point soon, I foresee current jobs disappearing as thinking computers take over many traditional tasks. What curriculum and training are needed to prepare us for the new jobs in an AI world?
On the one hand, we are on the right track with the governor’s infrastructure office focusing on strengthening and expanding affordable broadband internet for all. But that is just the start. How will we transcend the fractured silos that split technology policy between the cybersecurity folks at Homeland Security, the Office of Technology and the Guam Economic Development Authority?
Then there is the Guam Department of Education, Guam Community College and the University of Guam, all of which need to expand their curriculum to focus more on data analysis, machine learning and statistics. They need to consider hiring more technical staff and updating training. And they need to establish policies to address the use of chatbots by students as just one of the larger questions of ethics and social considerations.
With this transformative technology comes a chance to leapfrog over our current gaps and jump straight into the future. But this will take effort, funding and a strategic decision by Guam to move forward rather than get left behind. And probably, most importantly, a mindset change for all of us both in government and the private sector. Because one thing is certain in this rapidly changing world: tomorrow’s technology will leave us behind if we are not up to the challenge.
Wait. Did I actually write this article, or was it ChatGPT?
Ginger Cruz is CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor in the '90s. Cruz is the former deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at US-HUD. She has a master's in public policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.