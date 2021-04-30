The guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and taking his life was almost universally applauded. “Justice is served,” was the widely repeated response. Most of those weighing in on the verdict seemed to regard it as public notice served to the nation that violence against Blacks in the name of law and order would no longer be tolerated. “The nation has had more than enough of this barely disguised racism. Let this end once and for all.”
We can all agree on some of what came out of the trial and the public reaction it provoked. First, Chauvin was clearly wrong in the use of force against the victim. Floyd might not have lived his life as admirably as he should, but his life should certainly not have ended in that way. Too many other Blacks in recent months have met their death by police bullets. Something is seriously wrong here, we can all agree. The “system” has been tilted against Blacks for a long, long time, as anyone with the least appreciation of our nation’s racist history can argue. I certainly wouldn’t deny that. As a child, I remember hearing my aunt’s warning to roll up the car windows and lock the doors because we were entering a Black neighborhood.
Is Chauvin guilty of needlessly causing the death of Floyd? It certainly seems so, even if not killing him intentionally. Do the old racist biases kick in instinctively when the police see a black face? It would appear so, despite the efforts of police in some places to counter this in training programs. Does the nation need a strong signal that this bias, which has always been “unacceptable” (if we must use that insipid term), will no longer be tolerated. Of course! It’s well beyond time for that.
My problem with the verdict and the public reaction to the case is not with any of that. It is with the judgment that “justice is served.” The signal has been sent to the nation, we seem to believe, so the racism that has dogged our nation since its start and that has tarnished me since my early childhood will soon end. I only wish that this were the case.
What we have done is made Derek Chauvin a scapegoat for the sins of a nation. He is being led off to prison, where he may spend the remainder of his life, with a sign around his neck that reads “Warning: This is what happens to racists.” He is our signal to the world that we will not put up with this kind of behavior any longer. He is the one who bears the burden of my aunt’s cruel judgments on Blacks, for my own and for all of ours. That’s what is meant by a scapegoat. Off he goes to prison, and the rest of us rejoice in our knowledge that the message is delivered.
But is there a better way to handle this? Sure, as no less a warrior than Martin Luther King Jr., realized. His belief, as I understand it, is that you don’t retaliate against racists in the name of integration. If we deeply desire a world without such mindless distinctions, we ourselves become symbols of the unity we are working to achieve. I can’t believe that he would have cheered as he watched Chauvin being led off to jail. He might have been willing to be handcuffed and escorted to jail himself, but not to demand that his foes be sent there. Two wrongs never made a right for MLK. That was part of his universal prophetic appeal.
Do I mean to suggest that Chauvin should walk away unpunished? No, but he should be punished for what he himself did, not be forced to bear the guilt of past generations. Wouldn’t it have been fitting if our justice system had figured out a way to have him repay the Floyd family for the loss of their son in some way that also created a bond between the family and him? But I imagine that’s too much to hope for in our present justice system. (Take note that our “system” is flawed in more ways than just its age-old racism.)
Fight racism tooth and nail. Send out strong signals that it will not be tolerated. Punish infractions when necessary, but never out of a sense of vengeance. That would be self-defeating, as MLK well realized. And, by all means, don’t confuse justice with revenge. Justice is served? Only if you’re living back in the day when the Lex Talionis applied: “An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.” But we, who have our sights set on rooting out racism once and for all, can do much better than that.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.