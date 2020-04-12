Yes! But it doesn’t happen magically. It will take the will and coordinated effort of CHamoru speakers to make it happen. We should take heed and learn from Native American tribal people who have been engaged in these efforts for decades.
In the book "Encouragement, Guidance and Lessons Learned: 21 Years in the Trenches of Indigenous Language Revitalization," Darrell Kipp of the Piegan Institute writes:
“Teach our children to speak ... because the transference of our language to our children must have precedent over everything else. Without children speaking your tribal language fluently nothing else will ultimately matter. ... True tribal language revitalization ultimately rests with our children’s ability to fill the abyss of language loss today in our tribal communities.”
Reversing the language shift away from CHamoru on Guam is as simple and as complex as that: We must teach our children to speak CHamoru. This will require all hands on deck. We have had a taste of what it means when everyone has to do something different to achieve a desired outcome. Our island’s response to containing COVID-19 is a painful case in point. Communities that have taken the threat seriously have acted wisely to mitigate the uncontrolled spread and danger of the virus.
Similarly, language revival requires that we change our attitudes and behavior about speaking CHamoru and teaching CHamoru to the children in our families. We can’t leave it to “mañåna” or “I’ll get to it when it is convenient.” Schools have been canceled until the next school year. We are currently under a stay-at-home order. Parents are homeschooling. This is the perfect moment to create rich language environments for learning. If you have a CHamoru speaker at home, now is the time to seize the opportunity to grow the language skills of the children around you. Use technology if you aren’t physically connected to your little loved ones. To those of you who have a heritage language other than CHamoru, the same applies. Take advantage of this special time. Turn it into a win-win situation. It’s never too late.
Parents and grandparents, read stories or tell stories to your children in your mother tongue. Play games that teach words and concepts. Teach children how to cook, weave, carve something, tend the garden or clean the house using CHamoru or your own heritage language. Our biggest lament is that we never have the time. We can’t use that excuse now. What we have, thanks to the stay-at-home policy, is time. If we are to succeed in fostering language learning, we must do so deliberately and consistently. Ultimately, it will only happen if we make it happen.
I’d like to share a story that I often tell children when we speak to them about their role and responsibility as learners. We tell them that they must make the commitment to learn, no matter how difficult, no matter what kind of teacher they get, no matter how challenging. Regarding language shift reversal, we who speak CHamoru – or another heritage language – must make the commitment to teach.
Two siblings were sitting under a mango tree scheming about how to prove their nana wrong. Nana was recognized as someone in the village whom relatives and neighbors would go to for advice. She was considered wise and gave good counsel. She had a reputation for being right. The kids, being mischievous, wanted to prove she couldn’t know the answer to every question. So they came up with a plan to trick their nana. Brother would catch a small bird and hide it in his hand. Sister would ask nana, “Is the bird in brother’s hand dead or alive?” If nana said the bird was dead, brother would open his hand and let the bird fly away. If nana said the bird was alive, brother would squeeze it to death. They were sure their scheme would work. Off they went to confront their nana. Sister asked her the question. She stared them down then said calmly, “It is in your hands to decide.”