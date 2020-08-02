We just completed an Academy on Transformational Leadership for Guam Community College staff. Loling and I team taught the course. We were engaged for eight hours daily, for five days straight. At the onset, we were apprehensive because we had never delivered this type of professional development completely online. But it worked. We learned a lot in the process. The Zoom method is a valuable tool for delivering and receiving quality instruction. While technology cannot compete with the benefits of face-to-face learning, we found that with built-in active participant engagement throughout the day, it is possible to maximize the learning experience using this digital platform.
There are a few lessons worth sharing. We must be receptive to this type of teaching/learning engagement as a permanent feature in the way educational institutions will deliver services in the future. It is currently described as the “new normal.”
It has been said that “necessity is the mother of invention.” Building on previously practiced online strategies, school systems are indeed inventing creative ways of leveraging technology to educate students. Admittedly, this journey has been rough. Access to Wi-Fi and devices for effective online delivery is a huge challenge not only in Guam but in major urban and rural communities across the U.S. There is also a danger that students from book-poor homes will be left even further behind. Any solution to the current crises necessitating virtual instructional delivery must take the needs of these students into account.
I was skeptical about distance learning. While physical distancing is critical to eradicating the pandemic, social interaction is essential to teaching and learning. Delivering a curriculum effectively without face-to-face contact with students seemed improbable to me. Suddenly, Zoom became the deal changer in our quest to teach like we never had to before.
Here was a virtual platform, that most of us had just recently become aware of, which would allow us to adhere to pandemic safety protocols, practice physical distancing, while introducing best practices for achieving transformational goals at GCC. Who would have thought?
We immersed ourselves in learning how to use this tool. Bandwidth and stable access to Wi-Fi considerations required that we limit the size of video clips and rework our PowerPoint presentations. The advice from experts was to avoid being talking heads. We leveraged small group discussions to multiply learning very deliberately and strategically. We emailed note pages, exercises and readings to participants ahead of the class.
The platform lent itself well to small group interaction. We insisted that every face be seen and that care be taken to ensure that participants attended to lighting, best camera angles and sound quality as an integral part of presentation of self. During our class, we did experience technical glitches. But, tech-savvy participants assisted those who were having difficulties to ensure that everyone could participate. As instructors we were prepared for challenges. The cardinal rule is to be flexible and adapt to circumstances. Always have a Plan B. We were prepared for commonly experienced bumps, so they didn’t derail our progress or energy.
Mindful breaks were scheduled throughout the training day. We began and ended our day promptly. Everyone was back in their seats and ready to go after lunch. Most brought lunch. They were situated in the comfort of their offices so there was no time wasted traveling to and fro.
We had a cross-representation of employees in attendance. By stressing small-group engagement and rotating group assignments, participants were able to meet and work with members of the organization with whom they had no contact as well as with work teams. The same cross-fertilization of ideas can occur with students in a virtual classroom.
All participants engaged fully. Even though we could not meet physically, we discovered that everyone’s clear, visual presence on the screen brought us "up close and personal" in a meaningful way. The chat feature allowed for questions and reflections in real time. The experience and convenience of teaching and learning on a virtual cloud was demanding but meaningful and yes, enjoyable! Zoom is definitely a teaching and learning tool worth mastering.