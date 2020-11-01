Soon after I began my junior year of high school in a private Christian boarding academy, I surmised that my white classmates were much smarter than me. They knew how to study and to skillfully do fun and complex things, about which I was clueless. A “talent show” was announced. Instructions for participating were given. A deadline was set. Students went to the activities office and signed up.
Weeks later, on a Saturday night, parents came to see their sons and daughters perform on stage. Music filled the air as a piano recital and trumpet trio were followed by a group of boys playing Scottish drums. A barber shop quartet act made way for a girl with a magical voice, who belted a song from a Broadway play. A dramatic reading added humor to the program. At the end, all the performers were lauded with applause. A few won trophies.
My head was spinning. How did they know so much? I was amazed. My classmates were awesome. Yet, on campus they looked like normal teens. It was unnerving to be among them.
Winter came. Burrr! It was very cold. Mr. Smith, our PE teacher, told us to meet at the frozen pond for ice skating. Students went by the gym to receive their skates. I followed, gave my shoe size, received mine and proceeded to the pond. That was the easy part. By the time I reached our destination, my classmates were whirling around on the ice. They laughed, talked, and all the while they were skating. They did not fall. I put on my skates and nervously stepped onto the ice. My ankles leaned inward. One set of blades turned east and the other west. I stood unable to move. I was so embarrassed. No one could figure out why a poor teen from a tropical island had trouble ice skating. It was humiliating.
On another evening, juniors and seniors climbed aboard the school bus. Off we went to a roller skating rink, which was reserved just for us. The organ music played. Students knew the routine for getting roller skates. The wood rotunda floor was smooth, clean and welcoming. My classmates were at it again. Some skated backwards. Others held hands. Some coasted on one leg. The two-foot spins were popular. I could not believe it.
I put on the skates issued to me and promptly proceeded to fall flat on the floor. After a couple more tumbles, our sponsor told me to stop cleaning the floor. He remarked that the rink management had a janitorial service. He smiled smugly and skated away. I was not in humor. Slowly, I made my way, on all fours, to a safe place, humiliated once again.
My mentor had prepped me for studying but she forgot to mention how my classmates’ parents invested in their children taking music lessons, ice skating and more. I could not compete as an equal with these middle-class youths. I felt lost. Then, I met Chaplain Zachary.
Elder “Z” taught speech class and religion. He was also the pastor of the academy church. His mission was to engage students on matters of faith. I caught his attention in speech class. He called on me often. I won an oratorical contest. Utilizing the skills I had learned by studying preachers and preaching, my reputation grew as a talented, persuasive speaker. Soon, my peers began to take notice. My blended racial identity, coupled with my accent and zeal for spiritual matters, proved to be an asset. I became the teen-to-go-to for filling open slots in forums on religion and social change. Finally, this island boy found the perfect ice pond on which to showcase his talent.
By embracing my passion and developing my abilities, with a teacher and pastor as coach, I was able to excel. The words of singer Jimmy Buffett rang true. “Older and wiser voices can help you find the right path, if you are only willing to listen.” My peers were no longer asking, “Why can’t Sam be like us?” some began to ask, “How can we be like Sam?”