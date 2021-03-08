As a foster parent, I have been following the Child Protective Services story with interest and skepticism.
Initially, I doubted the wisdom of putting CPS under the Department of Youth Affairs because their missions are different. Still, the Department of Public Health and Social Services has treated CPS as expendable, so new hierarchy and fresh eyes do hold promise for better days ahead.
But the government’s good intentions are just that. It’s all hope and mirrors.
DYA can fill every open CPS staff position and respond to every new suspected abuse or neglect case on the island. But that won’t be enough to fix things.
DYA can investigate every one of the 800 backlogged cases, and while that will clear the books, that too will not be enough to fix the problem.
The problem is not just administrative.
The real problem is infrastructure.
When those 800 cases are investigated, abused and neglected children will be found.
What will they do with them?
In order to have an effective foster care system, you need foster parents.
Guam foster parents are so few, we should be declared an endangered species.
Forty years ago, during my first life here, there were only 14 licensed foster families on the island.
Now we have about 40 licensed foster families. Foster families can have only six children — including their own — in the household, unless CPS approves a higher number under special circumstances.
In addition, we have a children’s shelter that is licensed for 12 children, and the yet-to-open Rigalu House, which will house about 20.
With 340 children in foster care, you don’t even need to do the math. There just aren’t enough licensed parents or facilities.
As important as foster parents are to the success of the foster care system, CPS lacks a strong recruitment program.
Harvest House, a nonprofit ministry that supports the foster care community, actively recruits and supports foster parents. The next Zoom informational meeting for potential foster parents will be at 6 p.m. March 25. For the Zoom link, see the Harvest House Facebook page, or email harvest.house@hbcguam.net. Or call Harvest House at 300-5433.
Being a foster parent is not easy. In fact, it can be a hassle.
There’s paperwork. Visitations. Court hearings.
But then there’s this — a note from my boy BJ: “Dear Mom, You are my best friend. Thank you for taking care of me.”
His heart is worth any hassle.
His life worth any sacrifice.