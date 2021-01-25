As the discussions continue between the government of Guam Department of Labor and Congressmen San Nicolas, I thought it important to point out the following excerpts from the actual directive for how the PUA money was to be handled.
The following comes directly from the federal documents and, to the best of my knowledge, this has not been changed.
“New Requirement for States to Verify Identity of Applicant for PUA”
“(Section 242 of the Continued Assistance Act). For states to have an adequate system for administering the PUA Program, states must include procedures for identity verification or validation and for timely payment, to the extent reasonable and practicable, for claims filed on or after January 26, 2021.”
“Establishes the Requirement for Individuals to Recertify Eligibility Every week in Statute (Section 263 of the Continued Assistance Act).”
“Individuals must provide a self-certification that their unemployment, partial unemployment, or inability or unavailability to work is specifically attributable to one or more of the COVID-19 related reasons specified in section 2102(a)(3)(A)9ii) (I)(aa) through (kk) of the CARES Act, and must identify that specific reason, for each week that PUA is claimed. This applies with respect to weeks beginning on or after January 26, 2021.”
“In states where the week of unemployment ends on a Saturday, the first applicable week is the week ending February 6, 2021. In states where the week of unemployment ends on a Sunday, the first applicable week is February 7, 2021.”
“Additionally, in states that made a good faith effort to implement the PUA program for weeks prior to the effective date of this provision, an individual will not be denied benefits solely for failing to submit a weekly self-certification.”
You will note the directive seems clear that even those who face “partial unemployment” are also eligible for PUA payments.
It is my belief that Congressman San Nicolas, along with numerous states within the mainland U.S. are very likely referring to this section when they say that both those who have lost their jobs as well as those who have become underemployed (forced into part-time employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic) remain eligible for PUA payments.
Remember that during the past 13 months some 30,000 citizens of Guam have been forced into unemployment or partial employment. This makes it all the more critical that this administration, the local Department of Labor and our congressman come to some form of clear definition on this subject before the situation reaches critical mass.
Our island and her people and small businesses have suffered enough during the last year due to this pandemic and the last thing we need is political bickering concerning the definition of what appears to be more than clear.
It seems abundantly clear, at least to this writer, that the words “partial unemployment” equate to the same thing as someone who had previously been a regular full-time employee and because of the pandemic has been relegated to part-time employment.
Once again, residents of Guam need to stay vigilant and hold their elected and appointed officials responsible for not just providing all the information but to do so with the best interests of the citizens of Guam in mind.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.