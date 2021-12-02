This past week, an off-island couple contacted me about getting married. They will be visiting Guam soon and wanted to get married before going back home. They got bogged down with the nonsensical certified birth certificate requirement Guam uses. This requirement is simply a vestigial practice from many years ago that no one seems to really understand. In most U.S. jurisdictions, the requirements to get married are far more simple.
Along with Guam, the vast majority of states have done away with blood tests before marriage. Only Washington, D.C., still requires a test for couples. Montana requires women to be tested and New York requires African American and Hispanic couples to be tested for sickle cell anemia. A few places make couples wait. Fifteen jurisdictions make couples wait for an average of three days between applying for and receiving a license. Wisconsin and Minnesota make couples wait the longest at five days each. Further, seven states make couples wait between getting the marriage license and the ceremony, generally for a day. Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York and Texas make you wait. The other states let you get married right away. On Guam, we have one of the longest waiting periods in the U.S. apparently at five days, but for an added $50 fee, they will give you a same-day license. Both the blood tests and waiting periods for marriage are nonsense in the modern era. A passport or common identification to show a person’s age should be sufficient. There are other rigid paperwork hoops for non-U.S. citizens to get married. A simple affidavit should suffice in most cases. No one seems to want to update these policies and no one seems to really care. Let people get married the same day.
Why doesn’t the Guam Legislature correct these problems? The legislative Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture handles this policy area. Speaker Terlaje is the chairperson and Sens. Sabina Perez, Telena Nelson, Telo Taitague, Tina Muna Barnes, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Amanda Shelton and Jose "Pedo" Terlaje are on this committee. The Guam Code could easily update this concern. In fact, I don’t even think this birth certificate requirement is by statute. It seems to be a very antiquated rule from back in the days when marriage was more strictly regulated on Guam. Same-sex couples are allowed to marry now in the United States.
About a hundred years ago, Gov. William Gilmer, the Naval Governor of Guam, sought to crack down on marriages between locals and mainlanders on Guam. Robert Rogers, in his Guam history, "Destiny’s Landfall," goes into this point in detail. It was ultimately defeated.
On Guam, over 42% of marriages are between persons of different races. Depending on the location, the average in the U.S. is between 8% and 17%. Race is self-identified, so a person may be two or more races, but list only one race. So the actual number on Guam may be much higher.
In my opinion, we should follow most of the U.S. and simplify marriage processes. But then common sense would be more common.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration