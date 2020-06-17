More than any other time I can remember – and probably not since the war crime tribunals of World War II – has the entire world borne witness to a deep dive into past wrongs that we are seeing these days. At the forefront is Black Lives Matter and the horrendously uneven treatment of black Americans at the hands of the police. It is just the tip of the iceberg; the cops are just a few of the individuals up for judgment for many forms of bad behavior.
Consider Howard Stern, America’s favorite and richest shock-jock, who at the moment is being made to answer for performing in blackface. Stern claims his action was in response to, and a mockery of, actor Ted Dansen’s performance in blackface during a skit with, of all others, Whoopi Goldberg. Effectively, Stern became a white man in black make-up so he could call out another white man who was made to look black. So we must assume that he is somehow excused, or so he argues.
Histrionically, he probably should be as, in truth, Dansen has caught little flack, if any, for his misstep. Indeed, others such as Joy Behar and Jimmy Fallon have also darkened their faces without much bruhaha. It’s anybody’s guess how they’ve escaped any real consequence; however, Stern’s callout seems to indicate that today, all bets are off. Howard is a shock-jock – we expect him to upset us. But at this moment, his blackface is unforgivable.
Similarly, Anna Wintour, the so-called empress of fashion who has been the editor-in-chief of American Vogue for three decades, has always hovered above accusation partly because she is so connected, by fashion, to the most famous black celebrities in the world. A couple of weeks ago, no one would have dared to challenge Ms. Wintour. Afterall, she is the woman who put Naomi Campbell on her first September issue as editor, and Beyonce, Oprah, Michelle Obama, and many other black women, to name a few. In fact, it is who she put the only man on the cover, Kanye West. Anna was untouchable.
But her days in shielded safety are over, too. Over the past week, the media has been filled with stories about how she has misspoken to and mistreated several of her black associates. In a rare move, she issued a long-winded mea culpa. Coming from a woman who inspired The Devil Wears Prada, people are taking note. But through the scrutinizing lens of #BLM, it might not be near enough to save her hide.
Elsewhere, people of much lesser magnitude are losing their heads. The editor of Bon Apetit, resigned for brownface – he dressed as a Puerto Rican for Halloween a few years ago. Dutchess Megan Markle’s best friend, a minor social media infuencer, was dropped by sponsors and lost media jobs because a fellow black influencer accused her of bigotry. Having once worked in television and radio, I’m finding myself wondering if there is anything out there that I did 20 years ago that might spell my demise.
For the record, I don’t think so, but you never know. We really don’t. Today’s mood can be summed up by a sign I saw a protestor holding up. It read, “Silence is violence.” Other activists have suggested that being quiet about the current social movent is being complacent. In this way, we are all made to face the music of Black Lives Matters and all issues tangential to or under its ever-widening umbrella.
Whether anyone likes it or not, this searching oneself by nobodies like me, is probably what must happen for the nation to unify. We must all feel the guilt in the same way we feel national pride, even if we have nothing to feel guilty about. I’m just guessing, I don’t know what it takes to create a national movement. If it is establishing a shaky sense of security, it’s certainly working for me.
I will own my piece.
I don’t think, however, that I’ll be a protester anytime soon. I’m not keen on catching COVID-19, standing in the hot sun, holding my pee, and chanting. I think I’m old enough to safely say it’s not my scene, hopefully, without too much scorn. But if scorn is what’s coming my way, then, OK, let it come. I’ll take it in air-conditioned comfort.
I’m also very interested about what the world will look like when we can again look into the past and not be made to answer for moments we were younger and being a knucklehead. Stupid, unthinking, reckless have thus far been part of life. Without them, we lose mirrors that reflect how things ought to be, what equality really looks like, what human policing is, and where systemic racism exists and what it begets.
Yes, I’m eager for the new ways to just be stupid, in a new better America.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.