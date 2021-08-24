The past few days, in preparation to write today’s column, I’ve been thinking carefully about leadership. Rather than make this all about my opinions, I’ve invited in the words of 19 other people who have clear and distinct ideas on the subject.
I’ll add a few comments along the way.
Commitment
“All of the great leaders have had one characteristic in common: it was the willingness to confront unequivocally the major anxiety of their people in their time. This, and not much else, is the essence of leadership.” — John Kenneth Galbraith, economist
“Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you’ll be criticized anyway.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady of the United States
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead, cultural anthropologist
If uncertainty and fear have you unwilling to stand up for what you believe to be true and right, how will you ever lead yourself — let alone anyone else?
Belief
“To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less.” — Andre Malraux, French minister of cultural affairs
“The key to successful leadership is influence, not authority.” — Ken Blanchard, author
“Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” — Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric
“Efficiency is doing the thing right. Effectiveness is doing the right thing.” — Peter F. Drucker, management guru
“Management is about arranging and telling. Leadership is about nurturing and enhancing.” — Tom Peters, author
I believe it is essential that anyone in a leadership position has a strong set of foundational beliefs about their role, preferably in writing. Are they a caretaker and maintainer of what is already in place? Are they instead a disruptor and change agent, bringing a new vision? Is their leadership about managing things or growing people?
Approach
“Leadership is a potent combination of strategy and character. But if you must be without one, be without the strategy.” — Norman Schwarzkopf, General, U.S. Army
“Never give an order that can't be obeyed.” — General Douglas MacArthur, General, U.S. Army
“You don’t lead by hitting people over the head — that’s assault, not leadership.” — President Dwight Eisenhower
“He who has great power should use it lightly.” — Seneca, Roman philosopher
How one wields power speaks volumes about their character and overall effectiveness. Is the leader able to command and attract followers to their vision, or demand compliance because they don’t?
Open-mindedness
“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak. Courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen." — Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of England
“Where there is an open mind, there will always be a frontier." — Charles F. Kettering, inventor
“One of the best paradoxes of leadership is a leader's need to be both stubborn and open-minded. A leader must insist on sticking to the vision and stay on course to the destination. But he/she must be open-minded during the process.” — Simon Sinek, author
The best leaders always search for opinions that run counter to their own. They go outside the boundaries of their usual advisors, and actively seek the counsel of those who disagree with them. This brings fresh perspective and options, along with the potential for breakthroughs.
Focus
“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” — President John Quincy Adams
“Outstanding leaders go out of the way to boost the self-esteem of people. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish.” — Sam Walton, Walmart founder
“Keep your fears to yourself, but share your inspiration with others.” — Robert Louis Stevenson, author
“A leader is a dealer in hope.” — Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France
To me, that last quotation is critical. In the end, a leader must be honest in self-appraisal: “Do people sincerely trust my vision because I’ve articulated it well, and do they have hope?” If I’m still unsure, I should consult the people whom I hold closest, people who will always tell me the complete truth, minus the sugar coating.
Every one of us can be a leader, and help others. My goal here was to present a balanced view of what that means.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.