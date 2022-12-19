It’s that time of year again.
When we start thinking about our New Year’s resolutions.
So, I thought I would share some observations with you.
Can you believe it’s almost 2023?
One of the most common is to lose weight or start exercising. If you waited until now, you probably won’t stick to it for more than a few weeks. So, it’s not a good idea to pay for a year’s membership.
Eating healthy
Rather than putting all the pressure on Jan. 2, try slowly integrating more healthy food into your diet. Vegetables are a great start. With great recipes all over the internet, you can whip up a Mediterranean parsley salad, or put edamame over some kale and lettuce. And, while you are at it, support local farmers and find greens that are grown right here on Guam! While I love Guam barbecue, too much is not the best for our hearts.
Moderate exercise
And, if I may, a word about exercise. When I was younger, I felt bad that I did not exercise enough. I had friends who played a lot of sports or ran a lot. It made me feel like a slug. But as I got older, I realized (and confirmed with my chiropractor) that your joints really aren’t made for tons of exercise and those friends who pushed themselves when they were younger are now getting knee or hip surgery. Exercise, like eating, is best done in moderation. Now there is a resolution that’s likely to stick!
Lists
Another common resolution is making a list of things to do. Lots of folks have lists. Now that we have iPhones, I’m guilty of writing everything down on my phone. It gets pretty daunting when the list gets long. That’s why my advice for New Year's is pick the things you are NOT going to do and take them off that list. Time is precious. We need to spend more of it doing the things we love. Don't let your list rule you. Spend more time with loved ones, or relaxing at the beach with your favorite tunes. Take something off that list.
Clean out your closet
Getting rid of things in your closet is a good resolution. The rule of thumb is this: If you have not worn something for more than two years, you probably are not going to ever. Pack it up and give it to charity where someone else can use it. For women out there, get rid of old makeup. If you’ve had that eye pencil for more than a couple of years, chances are it’s got bacteria and you shouldn’t be putting that on your face. And for the guys out there, you know the carport, the yard or the hall closet could use some extra space. It is wonderfully cathartic to go through and just get rid of old or broken things. New year, clean slate.
Goals
Another favorite of mine is having something to look forward to. Set a goal for 2023. Pick a fun place for a vacation and start planning from now. Catch up with a friend that you haven’t spoken to in decades. Go online and take a class in something fun! Beading. Fixing your car. Learning how to make beer. Nowadays, there are YouTube videos of all sorts of things. Have you always wanted to redo your living room? Maybe there is a big birthday coming for someone you love, or a new baby. Set a plan for something creative and wonderful and enjoy the journey as much as the final product. 2023 is the year you are going to make it happen.
To everyone on Guam, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and may 2023 be peaceful, prosperous and full of love for you and your family and friends. And, don't be too hard on yourself with that New Year’s resolution!