My dear friend David Carey said, "I continue to marvel at our Hawaii and county governments' never-ending quest to increase taxes and fees. It continues to drive up the cost of living. No wonder residents are thinking of leaving. What if we put the same energy into reducing the cost of government and the cost of living? You can't tell me that there are functions and some departments that we can't live without or should be paid for by the private sector. If the services are worth it, business and residents will pay for them."
If I didn't know better, I would have said he must be living on Guam!
To paraphrase another friend and former Guam resident, Bart Stinson, "Our politicians are as delusional as King Canute if they imagine that declaring something a right" – such as health care for everyone – will create a supply of it, whether it's in the form of physical facilities or services.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's most recent example is trying to declare a right to health care for all. Implicit in a right to such service is an obligation by those of us as taxpayers to pay for it to work as opposed to someone working for that right (such as Medicare).
We already fought a civil war to settle the question whether you have a right to another person's servitude – you don't!
Political lunacy
Another piece of political lunacy in our capitalistic society is to think that the government should control the minimum wage scale.
On average, most companies' payroll expenses represent anywhere from 25% to 50% of their respective expenses (unlike in government, where it runs in the 90%+ range). So, if you arbitrarily increase the wages, the cost of goods goes up correspondingly, as well.
In reality, the people who get hit the hardest at times such as that are those at minimum wage, regardless of their overall economic situation. The other thing that's not being discussed is, are you really giving them more buying power through increasing their minimum wage or are you simply driving up the cost of goods sold?
In essence, by artificially (rather than allowing the marketplace and labor pool to drive such change) increasing the minimum wage you've only driven up the cost of living for those who can least afford such change.
The Guam Chamber of Commerce called for delaying the recent arbitrary wage increase (vote pandering) due to present and impending economic conditions. But neither the governor nor the Legislature's Democratic majority had the political courage or economic wisdom to do so.
It reminded me of something that William F. Buckley once said, "Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views."
It is definitely time for change all around.
Esta.