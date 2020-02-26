Most high school teachers will tell you that they dread ninth graders, and for good reason. Ninth graders were recently eighth graders, which means they were at the top of the food chain in their previous middle or junior high school setting. Before becoming high school freshmen, they were the big fish in the pond. They could insinuate their will and opinion upon those below them.
In middle school, they transformed into something approximating to being a grown-up, which was something they lauded over those younger and less developed. Their endocrine systems are newly flushed with hormones that are meant to make them become and feel grown up.
But in the ninth grade, these youngsters suddenly find themselves at the bottom of the heap. Now, they’re minnows compared to the sharks they were in the junior high hallways. Their bodies have changed, and their minds are working overtime analyzing everything. Across the board, if you ask this teacher, they are pains in the neck.
You can’t tell them anything – they already know everything. You can’t suggest something new – why should they listen to me or any adult? We’re old and stupid. They have opinions they are not shy to express, and most annoyingly, they overreact to everything. Someone mispronounces a word, it’s a cackle fest. Someone belches, it’s a torrent of ugh and gross. Someone farts, and the reactions are worse than the flatulence itself.
Ninth grade girls are the worst. They are hateful, mean, belittling, emotional, stubborn – I could go on. Let me put it this way: I’d rather reason with six men with machetes than with one ninth grade girl. My chances with the men would yield a far more successful outcome, I am sure of it.
Of course, I have thus far only spoken about the normal ninth grader. Most high school teachers understand that they are our yearly cross to bear, so we proceed with as much good humor and vodka as is necessary. And to be honest, by the time sophomore year comes around, most have settled down and are lovable again except for an alarming handful.
This type of freshman is one that has no sense of manners or good behavior that clearly stems from how they are raised at home. I currently have a student in my class who has no problems calling out his classmates’ sensitive and private family situations. He thinks nothing of saying loudly, “Oh, his family is fat – they do nothing but shove food in their mouths.” He slams supplies into the box that holds them so that it causes a racket. When other students are drinking from their water bottles, he pushes the bottles into their mouths so that they cough or their gums and lips get sore. He also likes to tell other kids that his shoes are more expensive than theirs; that their devices are not the top of the line, and their dad’s cars are falling apart.
He’s a real gem, definitely a challenge. Unfortunately, there is only so much I can do as a teacher. Try as I might to point out that he probably shouldn’t make other students feel bad about themselves, or that he definitely shouldn’t push water bottles into peoples’ mouths – that’s about all I can realistically do. Writing him up over being unkind is not a box that can be ticked on a behavior incident report. Therefore, most of my efforts at correcting him are a waste of time because, the minute he steps out of my classroom, he has the freedom to continue being a jerk.
As we all know, jerks turn into criminals. And all teachers can do is shake our heads and watch helplessly as our minds flash with pages of incident reports we had dutifully filled out over the years that ended up nowhere.
Hear me: Schools can only teach so much. Teachers cannot instruct morality – we can only reinforce them. Teachers cannot teach good behavior – we can only model and reinforce it.
Morals and good behavior – or bad morals and bad behavior – are the domain of parents. These are perspectives that can only be taught in the home.
We all know that no one goes into teaching to make money; neither do we enter classrooms to become wardens.
When kids with bad behavior start doing very bad things, their parents are the real culprits. Parents should be charged with the crimes their minor children commit. The badly behaving student is not the problem; his mom and dad are. They are the real reason violence exists in schools.