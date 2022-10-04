A few months ago, I walked into our summer program session and a little boy said with such an energetic smile, “Hello, mayor!” Before I could say, “Hafa adai,” the little guy followed with, “What’s a mayor?”
The beautiful thing about kids is they speak the truth and their minds. I was so impressed because he had a question and wanted an answer right away. I’ve never had any adults ever ask me that question before, probably because most people assume they know what mayors and our offices do. But do you really?
We know the stereotypes: mayors catch stray animals, pick up dead dogs and help cut grass in the neighborhood, but we are a whole lot more than that.
Our island mayors have a myriad of responsibilities. Let us consider our community programs, which promote everything from traditional events, youth programs, physical fitness and sports, to games and dancing for our manåmko', self-defense courses and village fiestas for everyone.
From Yigo to Malesso', each mayor is proud of our community programs because they bring us together; they help to build life, promote life and protect life.
Mayors provide residents, from manhoben to manåmko' and everyone in between, some positive alternatives and new experiences. Plus, we promote and sometimes discover the personal skills and talents of our residents that they didn’t even know they had.
Mayors work to foster growth and good, positive habits for healthy living.
Our children and youth programs are focused on the prevention of alcohol, tobacco and drug use, as well as suicide.
Our village recreational and sports events help promote camaraderie and good sportsmanship.
Our programs are intended to mold the “whole” person – mentally, physically, socially, emotionally and spiritually.
Every village has something that is na’ banidosu, something of which they - you - can be proud.
Today’s column isn’t meant to be a shameless plug for Guam’s mayors, it’s not even election season for us. It is intended to give all of Guam’s residents, no matter what village you reside in, a better understanding of not only what a mayor and their respective offices do, but more importantly, what it can do and achieve for you and your family.
Through our programs, we are your children’s surrogate teachers, coaches and, at times, we can help raise them along with you. (It really does take a village to raise a child.)
Imagine the community coming together to be a part of a venture that in one way or another provides education and recreation. Imagine, at the village level, the community coming together to lift each other up; to help find a solution for Mr. Mesa’s leaky faucet or Ms. Sablan’s washer that suddenly stopped. Imagine if we came together as a community with the goal of sending every child to college. Just imagine what we can do with our land, our culture and our traditions – epitomizing the special and unique characteristics in every village.
And imagine all of us working together to better each other’s lives, in one way, shape or form.
No village would be left behind. No child would be neglected. No one would be forgotten.
Now, let’s stop imagining and let’s work together! Today, go ask your mayor how you could help.
We are here for you.
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam. The Mayors’ Council of Guam hosts a radio show, "It’s Your Village," on Newstalk K57, every Monday from 10-11 a.m.