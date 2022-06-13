Although my daughter’s due date was June 7, the signs were there—Baby #3, aka “Zori,” was going to arrive early.
We thought she’d come on our anniversary, May 30, but she waited.
Each day, texts would fly between Guam and Wisconsin, updating me on the pain, the pressure and the wait.
We waited a week.
Then came June 6—D-Day—and it was Delivery Day.
After an evening of long-distance texts and prayers, Chloe Salome Marek made her entrance at 9 pounds, 21 1/4” long. Congratulations to Jane and Taylor, and to her big siblings, Talia and Johnathan.
Chloe is our 11th grandchild. She joins Ethan, Paige, Rose, Zoë, Granger, Talia, Johnathan, Ian, Saoirse, and Connor in the list of the most amazing grandchildren to walk the face of the earth.
Obviously, I’m a proud grandmother.
But I’m also a slightly disenfranchised grandmother. I’m the grandmother of the full heart, but the empty arms.
Living on the other side of the world makes it a challenge be a consistent influence in their lives.
Since the grandkids started arriving, I’ve been like the Fairy Grandmother who pops into their lives for a day or two, then vanishes for another few years. I’m also the Framed Grandmother, who appears boxed in a phone or a computer screen.
I’m such an intermittent presence that I don’t have a standard grandmother moniker.
To my daughters’ children, I’m now Mom-Mom, which was what I called my maternal grandmother. My sons’ children have different names for me. One group tried “Guammy” for a while, but settled on Grammy. Another bunch calls me Grandma. And there’s one family where the grandson isn’t talking yet, so we still have time to figure it out.
When it comes to grandmothering, it’s best to be there.
And soon, I hope to be.
Our time here will be coming to an end within a year, and we’ll be heading back to the land of greater grandmother accessibility. Although most of my kids are vying for free babysitting, they are so scattered that that won’t be possible unless we take to the RV life and continually make the rounds. But I expect we’ll be in the same time zone and I’ll have wheels, so I’ll never be too far away.
In the meantime, I’ll keep texting and video-chatting.
And praying for the day when my arms are full again.