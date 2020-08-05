I’ve always welcomed change. In fact, if you dig into the archives at Father Duenas Memorial School, the motto below my senior picture in the 1984 yearbook reads, “Mom and Dad, I’ve changed my mind.” It really does.
As I analyze this trait of mine, it occurs to me that welcoming change is not as bold as not fearing change; and, indeed, I do not fear it one bit. It’s not because I’m extraordinary or especially brave, it’s simply because I grew up on a tropical island where everything decays at a phenomenal pace. Cars rust faster, wood rots quicker, paint peels or fades much earlier than the label guarantees. Therefore, every task you complete you find yourself re-doing in short order. You are born inside a cycle of life that is on hyper-speed and somehow you become one who thrives in it.
You might think that I might also be cynical, but I’m not. Change is not a bad thing, how can it be? Decay is not permanent; island life springs anew also at superfast speeds, and so you also naturally confident in renewal.
However, I am afraid I’ve become a pessimist in this world of 2020. It really is falling apart, isn’t it?
Take being a teacher. Like every person in the business, I’ve been anxious to know how the return to school this fall will play out. Even though it starts at the end of this month, my district is very clear that our plan is subject to change at any minute. Currently, we will resume face-to-face instruction in masks and face shields, with as much social distancing as possible although there will be many times during the day when students will need to be shoulder-to-shoulder, for example, when moving between classrooms.
My local union has weakly advocated for teacher safety, if at all. It’s really hard to tell if they’ve pushed back at all on the district’s intentions to satisfy parents who fear the idea of home-schooling more than they fear severe upper respiratory damage. Yet, they’ve sent out surveys to hear our thoughts and concerns, which I’ve shared. But we’re still going back to school, so I’m feeling a bit unheard.
In truth, I wasn’t so worried last month about resuming normal classes, but as the days go by, every expert gets more glum, and more districts nearer to ours announce a virtual first semester. Seeing that we don’t seem to be nudging this way, I’ve reorganized my feelings into three simple words: “Lambs to slaughter.”
Pessimistic, isn’t it? My optimistic self has left the building. I arrived here by scanning history for anyone who ever felt the way I do now going into something that almost guarantees disaster. I found him in a World War I soldier. He might be British, perhaps American; he is sent into the Somme four months into battle to so easily become one of the 1 million who perish in total a month later.
The soldier was prepared. He had his guns, his trench shovel, his knives and rations. Teachers will have their masks, their face shields, gloves, hand sanitizers and bleach. But we’re going to get sick and some of us will die. To say we won’t is just pure nonsense.
So yeah, schools are on very shaky ground. Then there’s the protests, the civilian occupations, the federal policing, the joblessness. Last week a case of bubonic plague was found in a man in Colorado and just today, a national recall of onions was announced because of salmonella. Onions! How can the sweetness of any sautee be deadly? What’s next, garlic?
To be quite honest, I’ve never been so fearful of a presidential election outcome as the one three months away. However, it turns out, it's going to be awful. Are the best two options this entire country can offer really these two angry old men? Can only Kanye West raise his unstable hand to offer a fresh perspective?
I’ve decided that in order to survive 2020, I must go into disaster mode, the way we did on the island when I was growing up, which differs vastly from how it’s done in the states. Here, you go into your basement telling yourself it’ll pass and life will return to normal. On the island, you take shelter hoping only to get out alive. And when you do, the fact that your house has blown into the ocean, and that you have no water, electricity or money for six months isn’t so bad.
In other words, there are times in life when lowering one’s standards is the best thing to do. The year 2020 is one of those times.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.