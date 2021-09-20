When we came back to Guam in 1999, we brought seven children, ages 2 to 15. By the end of 2001, we had added two more.
Three of them — the first and last two — were born here. Of the rest, one was born in Colorado, three in New York, one in Maine and one in South Dakota.
Yet in heart, they are all Guamanians. They remember living here longer than in other places. They enjoy calling Guam “home.”
Starting in 2004, they have left home.
The first two boys went to off to college that year. I put them on the same flight, so I only had to cry once.
The next two boys left for their colleges after a stateside trip in 2010. We left one at his grandparents’ house and the other parted ways with us in the Houston airport. I took a deep breath, but cried as I watched his youngest brother standing alone.
In 2012, our second daughter was the first girl to leave for college. I could not let a girl go alone, so I also made it a medical trip for her younger sister. I dropped the older one at her brother’s house, and he took her the rest of the way.
The oldest daughter went on a trip to visit family in 2016. I told her to be open to what God had for her. “Don’t feel you need to come back,” I said. She didn’t.
The revolving door has been quiet since.
Then it started turning this summer.
In July, my bushcutter-wielding, red-rice-and-chicken-eating, boonie-stompin’ baby boy left to find his fortune. We hugged, we cried and I watched him until I could not see him on the other side of security.
Then last week, my baby girl left. She and I have had our differences, but when the moment came, there was no tension. She was my baby; I was her mom. We hugged and cried.
I watched until she was out of sight.
Then I cried.
Walking through the airport.
Driving home.
And at the very thought of it for days afterward.
I know that, as a mother, it’s my job to give my birdies wings so they can leave the nest and soar to greater heights.
But the older I get, the harder it gets.
On the other hand, I have one who may never leave.
And that is harder still.