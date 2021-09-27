I have three children with disabilities — The Three Amigos.
The Three Amigos have an array of delays. The youngest was delayed mainly by being institutionalized as a baby and toddler. His actual disability doesn’t affect his intellect. He is quite smart — and now he wants to boss the older two.
His leadership style needs work.
He decides what he wants to do, and then forces his will on the others. He’s not typically malicious, but sometimes he becomes a bully.
And then I hear about it. Very loudly.
“MOM! He’s irritating me!”
I eventually intervene with a “momalogue” about unkindness and bullying.
“This has got to stop!” I’ll say.
But it won’t stop, because the other two do not know how to stand up to a bully.
You have to stand up to a bully to stop him.
And so, I’m standing up.
I — along with some 20,000 other Guamanians — are being bullied.
We are being demeaned, insulted, ridiculed and maligned daily. We have had our freedom of movement limited by unreasonable orders. Some of us will lose our jobs.
All of this because we have made a reasonable health decision to not get a gene therapy shot that has never before been used in humans, and was not sufficiently tested before being issued on an Emergency Use Authorization.
We are “the holdouts.” (Not really. That implies we’ll eventually give in, and we won’t.)
We are “selfish” and “uncaring.”
We are “conspiracy theorists.”
We are the dreaded “unvaxxed.”
And we are tired of the government’s and media’s bullying.
It’s got to stop!
Why can’t we just “live and let live?"
We who have chosen not to take the shot have done so because we have researched and have concluded the risk/benefit ratio is not in our favor. One size does not fit all with ANY substance — natural or man-made — that we put into our bodies. For example, one person can eat strawberries while the one next to him will break out in hives from the fruit.
For our family with allergies and auto-immune disorders, the risk is not worth it.
We have said “NO!”
And — in a free society — that is our right.
Recently, we were told Guam should “accept that this virus is going to be with us.”
Then please accept that some of us will not get jabbed, so stop picking on us.
Stop the bullying.