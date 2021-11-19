As we flip through the newspaper, we find one story after another of “justice being meted out” to people who have done bad things. How about the three young men who strangled and beat a man to death and then disposed of the body by wrapping it in a trash bag and dumping it where it could never be found. Nasty stuff, isn’t it! Lock them up and put them away for life!
Then there are those who have sexually abused young girls or boys. This is an old but sad story here on Guam, as we all know by now. One young man was recently sentenced to 13 years for his part in what was called a group rape of a young girl at graduation. Nasty stuff, I’m tempted to repeat. But then I recall that I know the family of this young man – a good family and heartbroken at what has happened. If the boy spends the rest of his youth in a DOC cell, the parents of the girl may take some comfort, but the boy’s family will be devastated.
The wrongs done were real, some clearly more damaging to their victims than others. The loss of the life, and even of the body, is especially tragic for the family of the murder victim. What can compensate the survivors for such a thing? Nothing, of course. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be trying to find some meaningful gesture that would express our sorrow for what happened.
That will almost certainly not happen, however. Our approach to such sad events today is to punish the wrongdoers as severely as we can. Compensation for the survivors? It’s merely the satisfaction that comes from knowing the ones who killed your father or husband are put away for life in prison - or as close to it as the legal system will allow. Likewise for the boy who raped your daughter.
If compensation means no more than knowing that those who wronged you have paid a severe price for their wrongs, then “justice is served,” as we like to say. But most other societies, especially those Americans sometimes labeled as “underdeveloped,” would take serious issue with this notion of justice. People from those societies would feel cheated if the wrongdoers, or their families at least, did not express their sorrow personally and offer them land, money – or something else, however inadequate – to signal their shame at what was done to the victim. Everyone in those societies knows that such an act would go a long way in repairing the damaged bonds between the two families. Guamanians, like all Pacific islanders, once had a justice system that offered that more genuine satisfaction to those who had been badly hurt.
Actually, even “developed” societies once acknowledged the same thing. The U.S. itself formerly embraced, at least in theory, a legal system that went beyond punishment for crimes. The system stressed not just punishment (to teach offenders a lesson) and restraint (by keeping them in lockup to safeguard the community), but also reconciliation and reform. If this sounds a little churchy, it was: Jail cells were equipped with Bibles that the prisoner could read in the hope that he would turn his life around.
This might seem a little strange to us today, but the penal system was supposed to be an instrument for changing the lives of prisoners so that they could return to normal life and become useful citizens. The old system at least paid lip service to the notion that offenders had lives of their own. Even if they had shortened or taken the life of someone else by their behavior, they were still salvageable. Hence, the prison system was to be an opportunity for reform as well as a means of punishment.
But the “war against crime,” with its longer jail terms and mandatory sentences, helped undo most of that.
It appears that we’ve come a long way since then – but in the wrong direction. Isn’t it high time that we changed course and recognized that what we glibly refer to as justice is not being served by our present system? Unless, of course, you believe that punishment alone, without reform and reconciliation, is the best we can do. Unless you believe that one destroyed life demands that most of another life – the life of the offender – also be destroyed. If that’s the case, then perhaps you believe that two wrongs do make a right, after all.
I think we can do much better than that. Then the thought that keeps recurring: Whatever happened to inafa mao'lek, the old form of reconciliation that seemed to work so well back in the old days?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.