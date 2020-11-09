My boy was in an emergency situation last week.
When the crisis had passed, he said to the nurse, “I’m eager for Christmas.”
“What is the best thing about Christmas?” she asked.
“Jesus being born in Bethlehem,” he said.
I couldn’t agree more.
As we come to the end of 2020, through the impossibility of a world rearranged by a virus, and through an election tainted by voting fraud as I’ve never seen before, we need Christmas.
We need Christ.
Jesus Christ is the only hope we have. This is always true, but we humans are given to thinking that our God-given ability to solve problems is enough. Yet, as we’ve seen in 2020, human reasoning and human effort are not enough.
We cannot always solve the problems we create.
Nor can we create our own hope.
Hope comes from God.
As Paul wrote to the believers in Thessalonica: “Now may our Lord Jesus Christ Himself and God our Father, who has loved us and given us eternal comfort and good hope by grace, comfort and strengthen your hearts to every good work and word (2 Thessalonians 2:16-17).”
While Christ himself is identified as our hope (1 Timothy 1:1: “… Jesus Christ, who is our hope”), if you know anything about New Testament teachings, our great hope is the return of Jesus Christ.
“… (L)ooking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good deeds (Titus 2:13-14).”
Ever since Jesus ascended into the clouds after the resurrection, believers have been watching for his return. Some in the first-century church thought they had missed it, and Paul had to explain that, no, they did not miss it. There would be signs before the Second Coming of Christ.
Some of those would be a falling away from the faith and the revelation of a man of lawlessness who would exalt himself above every so-called god and would display himself as being God.
But even before that, lawlessness will be at work, and people will be willing to believe what is false.
More than ever before, this is the condition of our world.
Jesus WILL come again. Maybe soon.
Are you eager for this next Christmas?