Joaquin Arriola was a war hero at the age most young men today become eligible to vote and register for the Selective Service. As a civilian, 18-year-old Kin was injured by an Imperial Japanese grenade blast while guiding a squad of the U.S. Army’s 77th Infantry Division after American troops had returned to liberate Guam from foreign occupation in 1944.
Had it all ended there in sudden, untimely death, his short life would have been mourned in honor. But in Kin’s case, a sacrificial act of bravery during a grateful island’s liberation was the turning point in a coming-of-age story that would evolve into unparalleled decades of service to the people of Guam under America’s Stars and Stripes.
Attorney Arriola now stands among the last of his generation of leading lights and stateside-educated public servants and officers of the law who rebuilt Guam from the ashes of war and shaped it into an American republic. And with the burning intensity of humility and nobility, his true tale makes Guam’s history worthy of celebration and heraldry.
Speaker of the 10th Guam Legislature Joaquin C. Arriola was already contemplating retirement from the island’s unicameral senate just when my career in public service was getting started. He was one of our island’s first CHamoru lawyers and would soon establish what would later become Guam’s oldest legal practice, now known as the Arriola Law Firm, headquartered in Hagatña and now led by his daughter Anita P. Arriola, Esq., and son Joaquin C. “Jay” Arriola Jr., Esq.
After running for governor in 1970, Joaquin Sr. prepared to embark on a legal career that would eventually lead to generations of civic leadership including presidency of the Guam Bar Association, membership in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bar Association, a part-time associate justiceship at the Supreme Court of Guam by way of my appointment as governor in 1996, plus service on boards and commissions in Guam.
But before opening his private law practice, Speaker Arriola would graciously pass the torch to up-and-comers in his beloved Popular Party, which would later become the Democratic Party of Guam.
In 1968, this man I respectfully called Mr. Speaker but who was more like a political godfather to me, brought me along to Saipan for the Pacific Conference of Legislators, predecessor to today’s Association of Pacific Island Legislatures.
In the late 1960s, Saipan still served as the capital of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, and the reunification of Guam and the Northern Marianas was the hot topic of the day. The following year, voter turnout for a special election was low and regrettably Guam declined to move toward political union with our brothers and sisters up north.
But that didn’t stop Kin Arriola from providing much-needed legal services there after the NMI became a commonwealth. Following in his footsteps, in 1972 I was elected to the Guam Legislature, where I would later become speaker myself.
Leading by example, Mr. Speaker’s unwavering dedication to our interisland family of fellow CHamorus and to serving wherever assistance is needed most have inspired my entire career and the good works of other public servants, too. In fact, his wife, Elizabeth “Auntie Belle” Pangelinan Perez Arriola, was a six-term senator and close political ally of mine along the course of my near 20 years in the Legislature.
Having just retired from 67 years of legal service at the ripe age of 95 last year, Joaquin Arriola has long been a postwar role model for relentless civic engagement. After his successful back-to-back elections into the Third and Fourth Legislatures, he served as legislative counsel and parliamentarian for the Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Guam Legislatures, “wherein he was instrumental in the passage of laws establishing and organizing Guam’s legal system and the courts of Guam,” according to a resolution passed by the Judicial Council of Guam earlier this year.
Aside from a glorious list of appointments, accolades and honors too numerous to mention here, the council’s resolution recognizes the heart of what has always driven this counselor extraordinaire:
“Attorney Joaquin C. Arriola is considered by his colleagues in the Bar and Judicial Officers alike as a zealous advocate for his clients, while being an utmost professional and respectful officer of the court advancing and protecting the interests of justice and the rule of law.”
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor's Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.