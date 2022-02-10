Thirty years from now, people will look back at 2020-2022 and come to the conclusion that Joe Rogan killed the COVID-19 virus. Rogan is a comedian and podcaster and he holds long conversations with all sorts of people on a wide variety of topics. On Dec. 30, 2021, Joe Rogan had Dr. Robert Malone as a guest. Malone was one of the original patent holders for the technology that created the mRNA vaccine process. He is an expert in the field of virology.
What happened during the month of January 2022 will likely be used as a kind of contextual shorthand for the COVID-19 pandemic. The controversy over the Rogan-Malone podcast indicates that social media is likely a larger threat to humanity than the virus ever was. In a civil society, individuals should have the ability to think and decide for themselves when they receive information.
Not all that long ago, the mantra everyone chanted regarding the internet was, “Don’t believe the things you read or see on the internet.” Where did the common sense of this basic warning go in the last two to three years? Also, who elected Dr. Fauci the king of the universe? At some point in the future, the full details of what went on with the lab in China and side meetings in the U.S. at the very beginning of the outbreak will come to light.
In a nutshell, Malone said some things on Rogan’s podcast that some people took exception to. About 270 folks wrote a letter complaining about the podcast. Later, Neil Young, a singer, threatened to take his songs off of the website Spotify if the site didn’t remove Rogan. By the way, I haven’t liked Neil Young since Lynard Skynard put him in his place in the song, “Sweet Home Alabama.” Perhaps Neil should have written and performed a song about Rogan.
In general, free speech in the United States operates on marketplace theory. If information has value, it circulates and builds even more value. If a person puts forward information that that is not valued, it is ignored or others will come out and counter the points accordingly. What has happened in recent years is that these social media companies have started acting as editors and gatekeepers of information. They have started deciding in a very nanny-like way, what you can see or not see.
As I have said in this column before, we have likely reached a point on Guam where we need to wrap up COVID-19. We all need to wash our hands. The unvaccinated need to take extra steps to avoid dying. And the rest of us need to move on. We need to open up our community and bring the tourists back. The Japanese and Koreans, who form the bulk of our tourists, are among the safest, rule-abiding groups in the world. We just need to ask them to not visit us if they are sick or have been in contact with infected persons.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.