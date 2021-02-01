Last week, I was on my way to a viewing when I stopped at a convenience store in Yona.
The clerk was outgoing and friendly. She wished me a happy day.
“I’m going to a viewing,” I said.
“Oh,” she paused. “Mr. Mendiola.”
I nodded.
“He’s pretty well known here. He was my volleyball coach.”
We talked about how we knew him.
She knew him as “Coach” or “Mr. Mendiola.”
I knew him as Joe.
Joe Mendiola responded to a column I wrote during Down Syndrome Awareness Month, October 2000. I had invited other parents who had children with Down syndrome to contact me, and he did.
We talked about forming a support group and Joe took the lead. He orchestrated a meeting of parents, but somehow I was left out! I made it to the second meeting, and that was the start of the Down Syndrome Association of Guam (DSAG).
Joe and his wife, Nacrina, have always been the heart of DSAG. Joe also assisted in the formation of Guam’s Positive Parents Together, and he was involved with several other disability groups on the island, including the Guam Developmental Disabilities Council, the Guam Interagency Coordinating Council and the Center of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research and Service.
In the 20 years we worked to support parents who have children with Down syndrome and to make the island more aware of those children, Joe and I sometimes clashed, due mainly to our culturally different ways of thinking.
But never — ever — did I doubt his passion for our mission. He was a dedicated dad, committed to making the best life for his daughter and for others with Down syndrome.
I remember one of our first meetings, when he talked about his family's reaction to having a child with Down syndrome. It’s been a long time, so I cannot remember his exact words, but I do not forget the heart of it.
“We called our family together and said, ‘This is our daughter and she has Down syndrome and we’re not going to hide her,'” he said. The directive to the family was to get on board — and they did. The Mendiola relatives have been fixtures at our events over the years.
Although I knew Joe had been ailing for awhile, the news of his death shocked me.
A fellow warrior had fallen.
And I had lost a friend, whom I will never forget.
We’ll carry on, Joe.
Adios.