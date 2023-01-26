When considering topics for this column, I struggle with subject matter. But with some divine intervention, the topic hits me squarely. Three days ago was no different. Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas introduced a bill “to authorize judicial corporal punishment as an additional means of judicial sentence.” I am not an educated expert in law enforcement or judicial matters. But I am a student of human behavior and consider what my eyes see and not what others may say.
When Sen. San Nicolas posted his bill on social media, I received it on group chats. The initial reaction was one of the expected, “OMG, we can't do that!” Or, “What is this guy thinking?” Regardless, I agree with this bill in principle. Here’s why: First, most all my contemporaries received some form of corporal punishment growing up, grade school or at home. Emotionally scarred? Sure. And after teachers and parents and elders gave the don’t-make-that-mistake-again-look post corporal punishment, we still turned out to be just fine. Even as a child, I saw it for what it was. My elders loved me, but I stepped out of line. I had to be corrected. It was a symbol of the line drawn between right and wrong, and unless you wanted more pain and tears, you did not cross that line again. You were taught right from wrong. This is what America is supposed to stand for.
Second, fast forward to 2023, and heaven forbid we even mention corporal punishment, or worse, “caning.” We're met with, “That’s inhuman,” “uncivilized,” and other such similar reactions. As parents, we all would hate to see our children undergo caning. But the downside is: Without tough criminal penalties enforced, we get what we have today.
Criminals do not fear enforcement nor the law. They carry on like it’s a badge of honor. As a result, criminals do as they please. We live in fear that someday, our homes will be burglarized; our children will be molested or abused or bullied; or that drugs will permeate our beloved families – if it hasn’t already done so. Deterrence is necessary. And if corporal punishment is one method, then let’s get on with it. Run a red light, you get your picture taken, monetary penalties AND a date with “The Caner” at Skinner Plaza. Share that possibility to young adults and see their reaction. I recall years ago when inquiring about visiting Singapore and someone in the group said, “You get caught chewing gum in Singapore, and you get caned.” My reaction, “S--- I’m not going to Singapore! And if I was, I would not bring chewing gum with me.” Message received … loud and clear.
Over the last few decades, we have seen the rise of a large sect of self-absorbed whiners who were “spared the rod.” We have academia, corporate media, and Big Tech working 24/7 to make excuses for wrongdoing. Consequently, everyone now looks to be a victim or feels a necessity to “virtue signal” on a daily basis. As a result, our nation has become weakened. Good policy is rational. Policy based on emotional reactions (as America has become accustomed) is detrimental to a strong nation. We are emotional by nature, but we are also the best country in the world using reason as the foundation for public policy. And so we have a lot of catching up to do to take back our nation.
Deterrence works. Corporal punishment is one form of deterrence and is an option for sentencing, not necessarily mandatory. If we, as a nation, endeavor to succeed, we must collectively stop the decline now. Criminal behavior must be slowed in order to slow the decline of our nation. God bless America and God bless Guam.
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo from 2011-2015.