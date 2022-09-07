As a proud graduating member of the G3 Conservation Corps’ second cohort, or as we like to call it, the "second season,” I bore witness to the obstacles and disheartening moments we have overcome and the achievements we have made in our five-month tenure. While I believe the metrics that we have achieved are critical to continuing the work, today I would like to talk about what the data may not show, but nonetheless illustrate: that this program is indeed transformative.
The Conservation Corps has not only seen more than 55,000 aluminum cans collected and recycled, over 2,000 trees planted, and more than 600 bags of trash picked up, but it has also changed the very lives of its 12 members.
I hope my cohort remembers these three things as we go our separate ways:
Be rooted in your truth.
Sustainability starts within our own lives, by knowing and understanding our own story, our own truth. The past five months has allowed us to deepen our self-understanding and to reflect on who we are as individuals and to explore our own healing and using that to propel us in the work we do. As CHamoru artist Roldy Ablao had told us, heal the self, heal the planet. Heal the planet, heal the self.
Reforest your mind.
This phrase had arisen from the realm of climate justice, and it means to reforest our dreams, our relationships, our solidarity, centrality, and the future just as we reforest the badlands of Guåhan. In order to become the change that we want to see in the world, we must first re-imagine the kind of world we want to live in, educating ourselves and asking questions along the way.
Let us jungle the world.
I borrow this quote from my fellow member, Hila’an, who continues to carve CHamoru people into the future with his work as a cultural artist. We must step away from the conventional narrative of seeing jungles as unruly, uncontrollable places where people live in “uncivilized” or “primitive” ways, to acknowledging jungles as spiritual spaces they really are.
It is to recalibrate our relationship with nature - with the living world.
The jungles show us abundance, the beauty of diversity, and the sacredness of the bond between us and nature. In "jungling" the world, we center our work on Indigenous wisdom, island wisdom, in working toward a more sustainable future for our island and for our Earth.
So again: Be rooted in your truth, reforest your mind, and jungle the world. Because as the Hopi prophecy stated, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam and a recent graduate of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle. She hails from the village of Mangilao.