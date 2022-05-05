I rarely make election predictions, but ... if the primary process is not corrected, we are going to see a lot of litigation related to the primary election. There seems to be no way to avoid it. In my view, the primaries should just be canceled and a probable runoff should be planned for the delegate or gubernatorial races. The issues are just that basic.
As I have said before, Guam primaries are really just fake primaries. Very little value is derived from these processes, other than the $300 stipend provided to party loyalists hired to run the primary elections. If we went back over the last 20 years to 2002, the primaries do not serve the public. In a number of cases, it is clear that the parties should have canceled these events and in a couple of cases the Legislature has. Why hold a fully funded primary election to eliminate one person from the general election ballot? It is simply nonsense and a waste of money.
The U.S. Virgin Islands, which is a virtual political twin for Guam, pre-plans its general election runoff elections and allows all those who qualify to stand at the general election. In 2022 we have a half million dollar cliff we are racing toward. Any candidate for governor or delegate or even the Legislature can likely challenge the primary results with a court and then likely get placed on the general election ballot. Only general elections are talked about for these positions in the Organic Act of Guam or the law providing for the delegate to the House of Representatives. In the case of the governor and delegate a post-general election runoff method is specified if no candidate has a majority in the general election. The CNMI and American Samoa are allowed primaries in the federal law providing for congressional delegates. But Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have a runoff specified for this position.
In the 2022 Guam election case, it is unlikely that a candidate will protest these fake primaries beforehand. But given the well-documented crossover numbers in our bogus primaries, there is no way we will be able to avoid litigation. So in effect, we are committing to three elections this season: a fake primary, a general election and a runoff.
Perhaps this is just a way give out more patronage pay this year. Instead of $600, poll workers will get over $900. On the other hand, this may be a reflection of how limited some of our leaders are in their capacity to spot these kinds of concerns. Even though I have talked about this for a while, no one seems to really pull up the items I am talking about and do anything about them.
Pull up the Organic Act of Guam and take a look at these items. Read it for yourself. The two planned elections are a general and a runoff, not a primary and a general. For senators there is no runoff. They don’t really run at all. They mostly walk.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.