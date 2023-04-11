Buenas yan hafa adai to all our readers. As we enter the month of April, I would like to highlight that several of our elected officials, local and military leaders, and community partners recently gathered to proclaim the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month was influenced over a series of movements that occurred within the past decade in the United States. In 2001, Pennsylvania’s National Sexual Violence Resource Center pushed the envelope by having Sexual Assault Awareness Month observed nationally among partnering states in April of that year.
Awareness for this campaign culminated in 2009 when Barack Obama became the first president to officially proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month across the entire nation. Following President Obama’s proclamation, our partners at the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence brought this initiative to Guåhan’s shores where it has been recognized since.
Surprisingly, it was not until 2014 during the early infancy stages of building the domestic assault response team that I learned about Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In reflection, I found this was largely due to sexual assault being a very difficult topic to talk about.
Over several generations, many of us have been taught to keep this topic off the table. But even when you remove the layers of our traditional culture that categorizes this issue as “taboo,” it is still a hard reality to face. However, the real challenge of it all rests with our family and friends who have fallen victim to one of the most heinous crimes that exists in our society.
Our statistical data shows us that most perpetrators of this crime are family or household members, or individuals whom have close immediate access and control of those they sexually assault. More often than not, this situation exposes an individual to experience multiple traumatic events across a life span.
Despite its challenges, talking about this subject is not impossible. As the officer in charge for the Domestic Abuse Response Team, members of my team and I have come to learn this firsthand. Our interactions with our survivors have taught us that traditional interviewing and investigating practices are impractical.
Through training, we’ve come to recognize that certain things happen in our brain during a traumatic event which affect how we retain memory. Hence, no matter how hard we try, we have no control of this process.
These are proven facts supported by science and research. Having an understanding of this is crucial as it will enable an investigator to clearly differentiate between a survivor who is being reluctant, versus labeling one as uncooperative. This has also brought many of us in our field to question the true accuracy of “false reporting.”
For so long, many of us have been taught to look at the irrelevant things that led to a sexual assault, known today as “victim blaming.” The shocking truth is the realization of how this has inflicted additional trauma on past survivors, who were arrested on the pretense of traditional police investigative techniques, that branded them as “false reporters.”
This injustice has had an adverse influence on survivors who were contemplating reporting their sexual assault to authorities. As a community, we must change how we look at sexual assault in order to break the cycle of doubt. We must continue our efforts toward education and awareness campaigns such as “Start by Believing” and the #MeToo movement that provides the outlook of looking at sexual assault on the opposite end of the lens.
Only then will we realize that it is OK to talk about sexual assault and take a unified stance as a community to end sexual violence. We still have a way to go as a community on this topic, but I am confident to report that the Guam Police Department is on the right track toward making changes in this arena.
Our pledge is to follow three basic principles, such as being trauma informed, victim centered, and offender focused. Only by following these basic principles will we be able to lead our survivors to the path of recovery and ensure that justice is served.