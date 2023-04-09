My baby sister was born with a mop of black hair that fascinated me. Her olive skin tone and dimples were part of her uniqueness and joyful spirit. She had a darling presence. Her coquettish mannerism at that innocent stage in her life made her the ideal child to tease, make faces with and lovingly embrace.
I simply loved Kaki. She was angelic in her disposition and delightfully responsive to all the attention she got from her many family fans. My parents could not have given birth to a more perfect child. She filled an empty space in our collective existence. In that happiest of moments, I was proud to belong to an exclusive fraternity as one of Kaki’s four big brothers, I was the youngest.
My mother took her brood on a Pan American Clipper from New York City to San Juan. My father stayed behind in the Bronx. My grandfather – who was angry with my mom for eloping with my father and abandoning her responsibility as eldest daughter, to become “second mother” to her eight siblings – declared a truce, which was short-lived.
My mother failed to take care of her siblings and returned with five more mouths to feed. My grandfather would have none of it. The door was shut and we paid the price. For a fleeting moment though, the attention was on Kaki, who made her debut with remarkable wit and grace before our very eyes. As fate would have it, we were experiencing the calm before the storm. Our house was deeply troubled. We were about to inherit the wind, on steroids.
Tragically, Kaki would be at the epicenter of everything that was about to go wrong. I was 7 years old. She was a 1 1/2. Neither of us could protect ourselves or each other from the multiple, traumatic, adverse childhood experiences that were about to be unleashed. Life has been brutal and unforgiving to that little angel who brought so much joy to me and to others.
Shortly after going to Puerto Rico, a great dispersion occurred. We were farmed out as errand boys to strangers. Kaki was the youngest and most vulnerable. She wasn’t old enough to work, so she was treated as a rag doll by broken men who passed in and out of my mother’s life in the rat-infested tenement projects of urban slums. Some of her abusers were relatives disguised as “family.” The total breakdown of the family was swift and destructive. The calamities from abuse, deviancy, welfare dependency, addictions, early death, racism, homelessness, poverty, rape, violence, incest, betrayal, suicide, miseducation, incarceration, neglect, and other horrific traumas took their toll on all of us. Kaki would suffer the most dreadful atrocities from each of these woes.
I recently reached out to Kaki about my early memories of her majestic entrance into our lives. She remembers nothing about ever being the star attraction. She shared that she did not know happiness in more than seven decades of existence. Worse, she never experienced being loved or being “in love.” Sexuality was coerced into her vulnerable childhood body by men who claimed to care as “stepfathers.” Visiting relatives manipulated and assaulted her. She grew up confusing lust with intimacy.
Our siblings are dead. They lived traumatic and unfulfilled lives. Kaki and I have reconnected in the past year. We have given each other permission to piece together the puzzle of our lives. We are trying to make sense about what happened after that Camelot-like introduction that lingers in my memory. The more we have shared about our individual journeys to hell and back, the more amazed I am that she and I actually survived and live to tell our story.
Kaki turned to God later in her life and has managed to push back the night. She participated in a recovery ministry program in Pennsylvania. Rev. Nicky Cruz made an impact on her soul. Kaki gave up her addictions. She made peace with God and with herself. Her life was ready for the next step. She was born again. Claiming the promise of Easter, she is a new person.
Through our dialogues, I have discovered a strong woman of purpose who finally figured it out and has been able to unite her children in purposeful Christian-driven relationships. She stands as a beacon of hope. Kaki has transformed and claims a new legacy. She has a sacred mission in praying and ministering to other broken adults whose childhoods were messed up by abusers, reminding them that they are not alone. I so admire the Kaki of my childhood who is now whole again.