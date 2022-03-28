Guam is perched on the cusp of economic recovery and success or continued weakness and the potential for greater economic failure. If we fail to fully realize that the fulcrum of the island economy is a combination of tourism and the U.S. military, this island will suffer economically for such thinking.
It all revolves around solid political selections to lead the community forward and an open and transparent government.
The most recent bickering between former Gov. Gutierrez, and the board of directors at the Guam Visitors Bureau is a good example of government dysfunction.
No specific violations of law were made nor explained during the accusations. Only generalities were used as the point of argument.
In point of fact, in some instances, it may well have been a bit of the “pot calling the kettle black."
Rather, a broad sweeping rant about the violation of laws and vested personal interests on the part of the board members by the presiding president were used as the basis for the discussion.
A man with his background knows better than to make such sweeping public accusations without the use of substantive individual proof to back up his statements. Unless, of course, it was political rhetoric rather than fact.
The entire fiasco was reminiscent of children arguing about whose dog could beat the others, whose father was tougher than the others or who lived in a nicer house than any of the others.
The vast majority of public boards are made up of people who are political appointees (many of whom have neither board nor specific field expertise) but who will do the bidding of the person (whomever that may be) who appointed them.
The best boards are usually made of a cross-section of people who have a wide and deep knowledge in their respective fields as it relates to the work of the board.
Some of those board members will at times also be actively working in some of those fields.
During subject public discussions, the people with those particular arrays of background can plant some very fertile seeds of knowledge for the balance of the less knowledgeable members.
Then when it comes to actual voting on the subjects any members with a vested interest – but board-based knowledge – should respectfully recuse themselves from voting and leave the room so as not to create the appearance of a conflict of interest.
That said, having the opportunity to have such knowledge actively working on such a board cannot be replaced by simple political appointees – in most cases – without causing the planting and growth of bad decisions for the entity and community/organization as a whole.
I seriously doubt that anyone who has ever been or will be a governor, senator, judge or any other public official or senior head of any department in the government – any government – has never violated a law of one form or another or from one degree to another.
That includes the people in question.
But there are much better and more professional ways to resolve such situations than making a public scene and throwing accusations onto the floor of a public meeting that lack accuracy and substance.
That is especially from a former governor. I suppose professionalism and objectivity is getting harder and harder to come by these days.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.