In the last week, there was a bill proposed at the Guam Legislature to close a loophole that exists regarding repeat sex offenders. Bill 45-36 was proposed by Sen. Jose Terlaje and Sen. Tina Muña Barnes. It seeks to treat persons who were convicted of sex offenses in off-island jurisdictions as repeat offenders. This would allow stronger sentencing of these types of offenders. Sex offenders have one of the highest repeat offender rates and U.S. territories have been used as a safe haven for those who sought to evade registering.
Since 2006, the federal Walsh Act requires sex offenders to register in any jurisdiction they live in. It is a felony not to register. But I have an even more advanced view on this topic.
I believe that any person coming to Guam should be screened to ensure they are not sex offenders or felons. Following World War II, Guam lived under a travel security clearance until the early 1960s. I believe we should request that the federal government bar sex offenders and felons from coming to Guam unless they have approval from a Guam Residence Commission. For example, if a person has long-standing family ties to Guam, the commission could grant permission to move here.
But I believe that we should go even further and regulate any nonmilitary or federal employee moving to Guam. I believe that our government can request the federal government for authority to require medical screenings for persons who intend to move to Guam. We simply have scarce medical resources and this might help to conserve what we have. I believe also, each person or family moving to Guam should be able to demonstrate that they have work or other means to provide for themselves. As I said earlier, persons with familial ties to Guam could get approval for an exception to this rule.
A few years ago, a local TV station ran a story about an obviously mentally ill homeless person. The man claimed that he was given a one-way ticket in New Jersey to fly to Guam. I believe we should monitor and regulate every person who comes to Guam. We should be allowed the ability to expel or turn away persons the government finds are unfit to live here. The guy from New Jersey has a family support network in New Jersey. He is on the street here.
The problem is we try to copy most of our policy from the U.S. mainland and forget we are an island. In a number of states, expulsion or exile can be used in criminal sentencing. A few years ago, a Washington, D.C., court expelled a protester. In general, I don’t view exile as punitive for persons sentenced on Guam. The real question is how do we keep people from becoming repeat offenders. The number one reason they continue to offend is who they hang out with. Maybe voluntary exile would let them get a fresh start in the U.S. mainland.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.