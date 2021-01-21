When our daughter was about 2 years old, I noticed that she would always carry a book with her around the house. I asked my wife, Rose, why she was doing this. My wife told me that I always had a book and Athena was imitating me. My wife also reminded me that our daughter watched us constantly.
When Athena finished college, my wife and I asked her what she wanted to do next. She told us she had a strong interest in civil rights. We asked her why and she told us a long list of civil rights concerns she was interested in. My wife asked her what made her so interested in these concerns and my daughter pointed out that I talked about civil rights all the time.
It is true. For many years I have spoken about civil rights and how limited Guam has been in these areas. We don’t really have an equivalent of an American Civil Liberties Union or NAACP. Members of our legal community for the most part have little interest in addressing important civil rights concerns unless there is a pecuniary interest in doing so. There is a major lack of interest in pro bono civil rights work in our local legal community. Luckily the federal judiciary is committed to civil rights. We just don’t have advocates willing to argue in front of these courts.
This past week we celebrated the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. For four years, I served as the executive director of the Guam MLK Commission and my daughter went to many events over the years related to the holiday. We held waves at intersections with signs such as, “Keep the Dream Alive” and “Let’s make a difference!” When my daughter was about 10 years old, she won a prize in a poster contest that said, “Dr. King’s Dream is for Everyone!” It was simple in its message and the artwork was stick figures and flowers. Our children often are influenced by what they see and hear.
In graduate school, I often visited and attended events at the King Center in Atlanta. Whenever a colleague goes to Atlanta, I encourage them to spend two to three hours there. There is a lot to see and celebrate.
My general concern is that Dr. King’s commitment to nonviolence has been lost in the shadows of social media. People should be able to peaceably demonstrate and speak up. We should be able to talk about and debate important concerns related to civil rights. But violence should always be condemned.
In the last year, we have seen a long string of very violent acts done in the name of public protest. After watching a Ted Talk related to social media, I made a dummy social media account. I found that social media I use normally is nothing like the very vicious environment that truly exists online. Hate groups are fueled by social media solicitation and coordination. In general, addressing this is an important civil rights struggle for the future.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.