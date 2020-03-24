With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s announcement that the state of health emergency will be extended for another 14 days beyond March 30, many parents are concerned about the interruption to their children’s educational progress this will cause. Although most parents cannot take the place of a trained teacher or be expected to follow a formal school curriculum, they can support and promote their children’s learning during this time. Below are some excellent resources and their websites that can be used for language arts, math, science, and social studies lessons and activities.
Khan Academy: This free award-winning website offers lessons for students in all grade levels (preK-12) and in all subject areas including Advance Placement courses. There are also courses for computer science, college and career readiness, and test prep. The skills for each subject are introduced in short videos and include practice sections.
IXL: This subscription-based website offers individualized lessons in math (including Calculus) and language arts for students in grades PreK-12, science and social studies for grades 2-8, and Spanish. IXL tracks students’ progress and gives children virtual medals and awards. There are several subscriptions option available. A one-month core subjects (language arts, math, science, and social studies) subscription for one student costs $19.95 per month. Discounted prices are available for additional children. Additionally, students will need access to a computer as there are no printable resources.
Achieve 3000 Literacy at Home Digital: Achieve 3000 is an award-winning, research-based, and differentiated reading program for students in grades 2-12. Each nonfiction article on topics such as science, entertainment, technology, and current events is available at 3 reading levels for every grade. There are also higher-order comprehension questions and other activities at the end of every selection. Those students who do not have an Achieve 3000 account from their school can set up a special free Achieve3000 Literacy at Home Digital account. Just follow the instructions on the page. Also, if your children do not have individual computers to use at home, printable packets of the articles are available.
Home School Math: For those children who need additional math practice, this website lists a variety of math programs. Although most of them are subscription-based and vary in price, there are several free websites included on the list. Most of the programs include video-based lessons, interactive math practice, track students’ progress, and include management options for parents.
In addition to using these resources for lessening the impact school closures will have on your children’s education, remember to keep your children on a set schedule as much as possible. This includes having a set time for waking up, starting and ending school work, having meals, and going to bed. Also, make sure to schedule a time for physical activities and leisure time. Next week, I will share more resources parents can use to keep their children engaged and learning.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.