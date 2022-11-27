The fourth Thursday in November, designated as Thanksgiving Day, is an official American holiday. For many in the U.S., it marks the start of a very hectic season of family gatherings, traveling and frantic shopping online or at malls. Black Friday madness causes massive congestion as people scurry, spending billions of dollars on best bargains for Christmas, Three Kings, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa gift exchanges. The traditional Macy’s Day Parade is replete with all the symbolism that harkens to the supposed first Thanksgiving feast shared by the Native American Indians and the pilgrims. Turkey, potatoes, squash and corn - all Indigenous staples – evoke memories of celebrations with family and friends. This holiday certainly has its unique American stamp – replete with cranberry sauce, pumpkin and apple pies, and the famous Campbell soup green bean casserole. It is important to note, though, that the pilgrims didn’t invent Thanksgiving.
Harvest festivals have existed for thousands of years. Pagan rituals celebrating the bounties of nature predate Christianity. In the Oct. 6, 2020, blog, Live and Learn, we are reminded that the first official Thanksgiving Day was celebrated in Canada. First Nation Peoples had been celebrating annual fall harvests for hundreds of years before the arrival of European settlers. In 1578, English explorer Sir Martin Frobisher and his crew celebrated their safe passage and arrival in what is now known as Nunavut. This Thanksgiving feast was held 43 years ahead of the Pilgrims’ celebration on Plymouth Rock (America’s first Thanksgiving).
At least 12 countries today celebrate some type of Thanksgiving Day. Aside from the U.S. and Canada, these countries are Liberia, Brazil (Dia de Ação de Graças), Germany (Erntedankfest), the Australian territory of Norfolk Island, Grenada, China (Moon Festival), Leiden in the Netherlands, Japan (Kinrō Kansha no Hi), South India (Pongal), Ghana (Homowo) and Malaysia (Kaamatan).
These celebrations mostly evolved from harvest festivals and are held around the same time every year in October or November, except for Pongal, which is held in January and Kaamatan in May. In the case of Liberia and Norfolk Island, the holiday is not about thanksgiving for the harvest; it was brought to Liberia by American immigrants.
One particular immigrant named Isaac Robinson introduced it to Norfolk Island as part of his attempt to Americanize it. Meanwhile, Grenadians celebrate the holiday to mark the anniversary of the American-led invasion of the island in 1983 and the Dutch celebrate it in honor of the American pilgrims who took shelter in Leiden en route to the New World, according to Live and Learn Blog.
I have learned that understanding the context and historical roots of a tradition we practice is invaluable. Just like exploring the etymology of words, it is important to know the origins of holidays. It is also important to recognize the misgivings that many Indigenous people have about celebrating the misbegotten initial encounters between First Peoples and European settlers and the onslaught of genocide and destruction that followed. Those hurts, which linger and are unresolved, do not disappear at the banquet table. They fester in the heart and memory of colonized peoples the world over. As Indigenous people, ourselves, we must not get swept up in bashing or trivializing the efforts of First Peoples of the American Continent as they continue to make sense of being grateful for their survival. Here in Guam, we are similarly trying to make sense of the atrocities of World War II, “liberation,” colonization and the true nature of the relationship between ourselves and the United States.
As we round out this weekend of Thanksgiving, it is important to reflect on what we are celebrating. Having gone through two years of COVID isolation, loss, illness and despair, we truly have much to be thankful for. For CHamoru people, most of whom are believers, the simple phrase we use to express thanks speaks volumes about how we perceive gratitude. Si Yu’os ma’åse’ literally means God be merciful! How beautiful is that! Reciprocity is at the core of our kinship and social system of relationships as Indigenous people and as islanders. Our interdependence on each other is the fuel that drives us all forward and gets us through the hardest times together.
Melody Beattie expresses it perfectly in a piece published in Woman’s Day. She wrote, “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. … Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.”