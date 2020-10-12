We live on such a beautiful island and generally speaking the roadside maintainers from Public Works and the respective mayors’ offices generally do a good job of maintaining the grass and brush along roadsides and traffic medians.
However, as we know during these difficult times, 35,000 plus nongovernment of Guam employees have either lost their jobs or remain underemployed. At the same time, all government of Guam employees have remained on the government payroll at taxpayers’ expense while supposedly working from home or at least working in some form other than from the office.
That being the case, it has to make all those unemployed residents wonder why the medians, roadsides, parks, beaches, roadside overlooks and other government areas are looking so overgrown and unkept. Especially since the vast majority of the areas have been closed for public use for so long
What have maintenance personnel, who remain on the government payroll, been doing while we are watching the grass grow in the fresh air outdoor areas?
When driving around the island there are some areas that seem to be getting the maintenance attention they need, however the majority are in knee-high grass which makes little or no sense given there are paid staff whose jobs it is to regularly maintain these areas.
Just because we don’t have tourists driving around our island, the government is still responsible for maintaining those areas and keeping them manicured for those of us who call Guam home.
This would also be a great time to take those government employees who remain on the payroll but likely have little else to do and tackle some of those government of Guam cleanup jobs that have languished for so long and finally get them accomplished.
There is money available to help keep those employees busy, mentally and physically healthy by putting them to work on tasks that may be different from their normal jobs but would get taxpayers a full day’s work for a full day’s wages.
It would also improve the way the island looks overall for those of us who call Guam home.
Another thing that could be done is to apply a little paint to some of the government buildings that are in need of a face-lift.
Along a different line of thought, my hat is tipped to those folks who are going around the island and removing abandoned vehicles and hauling them away.
Also, kudos to the Guam Solid Waste Authority folks who regularly do their job hauling away our trash and recyclable goods each week around the island.
Far too many times their hard work is generally otherwise a thankless job that goes unnoticed since they are normally working when the majority of the island sleeps.
We just know that we put out our full trash and recycle bins and miraculously the next morning we find them empty.
GWSA has also improved its work by not leaving behind a trail of smelly, dirty water after collecting the trash. Kudos for keeping our neighborhood smelling fresh on the morning after.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.