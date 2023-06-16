I am originally from Taiwan. There are three to four named typhoons landing in Taiwan on average annually. Typhoon force conditions, of course, cause power outages. Most households, especially in urban areas, usually get power back the next day. Remote rural areas’ power restoration usually will not take longer than seven days.
Let’s take 2016 as an example. There were Typhoon Nepartak, Typhoon Meranti, Typhoon Malakas and Typhoon Megi significantly affecting Taiwan in 2016. The power outages caused by Megi affected 3.81 million households on Sept. 27, 2016. Although it was the second worst typhoon-caused power outage situation in history, only second to typhoon Soudelor’s 4.5 million households in 2015, 2.71 million of the 3.81 million households got their power back on Sept. 28. 2016.
That is why not only Japan, but also Taiwan, had a lot of discussion when Typhoon Faxai hit Japan’s Chiba Prefecture in September 2019 and there were still 30,000 households having no power after 10 days.
Power restoration after a typhoon is important. It not only helps residents relieve themselves from the difficulties and inconvenience caused by power outages, but also avoids illness or even fatal incidents happening to affected people, especially the senior residents. The Chiba Prefecture’s big-scale and long-time power outage caused by Typhoon Faxai in 2019, which is mentioned above, did result in many senior citizens’ heat stroke. The official documents recorded four death cases that resulted from the power outage.
However, power restoration after a typhoon has never been easy. It is not only to fix poles, wires and other power-supply-related facilities. Debris, fallen trees, serious flooding, broken roads and many other complicated situations that the power authority is not able to deal with alone are all crucial factors influencing the progress of power restoration.
To be fair, the Guam Power Authority did a good job in the recent decade, especially in keeping up global trends and practices of reducing carbon emissions. GPA has been making our island keep on the path to eliminating the use of fossil fuels with a goal of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% by 2045. However, GPA may not have enough needed resources and workforce to respond to typhoon-caused islandwide power outages. So, after Typhoon Mawar hit Guam directly on May 24, visiting crews from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Washington state were welcome to join GPA’s power restoration efforts.
If the power restoration after big-scale power outages is a huge challenge, the authority may need to think about investing in prevention.
There were 400,000 households in Pingtung, a rural county in Taiwan, losing their power after Typhoon Meranti in 2016. The 100% power restoration took as long as seven days. It made a six-year-long project of placing power lines underground happen to harden the grid of some areas in the county at high risk of power outage.
After Chiba Prefecture’s experience in 2019, Japan’s power authority completely reviewed its established project of encouraging single houses to install their own solar power systems and reaffirmed that solar power covers a certain percentage of the system load, especially when disasters happen. They have also been doing many drills to make sure the emergency-responding mobile generators will be immediately deployed to hospitals and care homes when disasters cut power supply.
Guam can learn from Taiwan’s and Japan’s experiences. The Guam Consolidated Commission on Utilities should ensure GPA gets sufficient support from the government of Guam and our federal partners to develop an appropriate power grid hardening project. GPA also needs more resources to create and conduct some pre-disaster plans in order to ease its post-disaster power restoration pressure.
It is also worth noticing that, when limited water and power resulted in difficulties with medications and ongoing medical issues, as well as many clinics delaying reopening due to power and water outages after Typhoon Mawar,Guam Memorial Hospital saw a dramatic increase in the number of patients coming to it.
Before this typhoon, the COVID-19 pandemic accentuated the need to upgrade Guam’s medical care and increase Guam’s medical capacity. I therefore admire Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s vison of building a new hospital, although there are different opinions on its location. That is also the reason why I visited Dr. Wen-Ta Chiu, the CEO of AHMC Healthcare, a 10-hospital medical group in Southern California, in the beginning of May.
Dr. Chiu is actually a former Taiwanese health minister. He is also a legendary figure developing Taiwan’s very first public-private partnership in medical care for running Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital. He completed a very successful build-operate-transfer project to create National Shuangho Hospital as well. The two hospitals both won domestic patients’ satisfaction and international professional recognition from the Joint Commission International, a worldwide well-known accreditation organization.
After reviewing Guam’s demographics, disease prevalence and current hospitals’ capacities, Dr. Chiu and I both agree that Guam needs a new GMH and Guam needs a fourth hospital as well. One of the most relevant arrangements could be to develop a PPP project for the current GMH location once the new GMH is completed and starts its operations. A transformed “old” GMH run by a PPP management could not only increase Guam’s medical capacity but also introduce Guam to new ideas, new possibility and probably a brighter future in health.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.