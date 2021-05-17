On Sept. 11, 2001, the world watched as one of the World Trade Center towers smoked after having been hit by an airplane. Then, as reporters were trying to explain what they saw, a plane crashed into the second tower!
We all watched as the towers collapsed, as people ran in confusion, as New York and the nation changed forever.
And we watched again and again and again.
But in at least one house on this island, the children were nowhere near the television that day. Their father, a Navy commander, had heard about the attack while the rest of Guam had slept, so their mother had already planned her response.
Her children would not watch the spectacle.
She would protect their hearts and minds.
She would keep them from the fear.
And that’s exactly what she did.
She did what parents do.
Or what they used to do.
Now, I’m not so sure.
In the last 14 months, adults have succumbed to the fear of a virus, and instead of protecting their children from that fear, they have dragged their children with them into the narrative stream and now everyone is drowning.
Instead of parents being the adults by diffusing the fear, they covered their smiles with masks and put masks on the smallest children.
Adults shamed children — who do not typically get or transmit the virus — as possible killers, should they take the virus home to Nana.
Adults kept children out of school, and while stuck at home, they weren’t allowed to play outside.
The mayors even took away their basketball hoops.
Last year, fearful parents allowed the government to take away their kids’ proms and graduations. This year, the government has begrudgingly given back these events, but with restrictions. Graduation plans must be approved by the snoopy and overbearing Department of Public Health and Social Services.
But despite the long arm of government, at least one group of graduates stepped into adulthood courageously.
The young men at Father Duenas Memorial School took off their masks for a group picture, in which they were not socially distanced! Gasp!
Local social media erupted. The Catholic schools superintendent offered a wishy-washy explanation to try to smooth feathers.
Far from condemning the Friars Class of 2021, we should applaud them. They acted bravely in the face of the criticism and the virus.
They acted fearlessly as adults.
The rest of us adults should do the same.