Young children communicate by repeating the sounds they hear and imitating the gestures and actions of those around them. The more words children hear and the more interaction they experience, the better able they are to formulate thoughts, express a range of emotions and determine what behaviors are acceptable or inappropriate. They learn best when they experience loving, patient interactions and hear positive words.
Brain researchers tell us that a child’s brain will make hundreds of thousands of connections that grow intelligence before they can walk or talk. This is the primary reason why language-rich conversations between you and your children must never stop. However, it is not just using more words that will make them smarter. Rather, it has to do with the quality of the words we use and the varied context in which they are reinforced and encouraged that ensures new words learned become part of their vocabulary.
The value of words is determined by their complexity. The more complex and nuanced, the greater the brain connections. Think of talking more descriptively as an investment. Dr. Dana Suskind says: “Imagine the brain as a piggy bank. If all you stick in are pennies, even a filled piggy bank won’t do much toward paying tuition for college…In the same way, if the only words you put into a baby’s brain are three-for-a-penny words, there won’t be much for college tuition, either… On the other hand, if you use a wonderfully diverse vocabulary, day after day, and that brain becomes really rich, it may be able to pay its own tuition.”
The current crisis which keeps a lot of us at home provides a rare opportunity for engaging our children in lavish conversation by painting pictures with words. They will reciprocate. Talking more and taking turns while we talk is what Dr. Suskind calls “the golden standard” for making our children smarter.
When engaged in conversation avoid asking your child questions that elicit one-word responses like yes or no. Questions that begin with “What is that …?” fall into this category. Embellish your conversations with adjectives. For example, rather than asking, “Do you want milk?” ask “Would you like me to pour some cold, delicious, white milk in your green zippy cup for you to enjoy drinking?” The child will become enthralled by hearing a symphony of sounds with descriptive value. You increase the value of new words learned. Your return on investment grows exponentially.
The other critical component in this equation is to use positive language. Researchers have discovered how negative or “command and control” language short-circuits the brain connections that children make. So how you say things is as important as what you say. The "Contented Child, Child Wellbeing Consultancy" blog developed a template for caregivers called Positive Language Alternatives. It is designed to assist when children face stressful situations. If children are excited avoid directing them to “calm down.” Rather, use the positive alternative “how can I help you?” When children are loud and annoying don’t bark the order to “shut up!” Leverage the alternative, “Can you use a softer voice?” Replace “don’t hit” with “please be gentle.” Rather than shout “stop yelling!” consider “take a deep breath and tell me what happened.”
This goes hand in hand with the idea of disciplining vs. punishing. The "Smarts Kid" blog cautions: “Timeout may not be a good idea to discipline your toddler. When she misbehaves, it may be a cry for help. She needs to connect more and be soothed by you instead of being isolated. Timeouts make your child angrier and unable to control herself and think about what she has done. Try the gentle methods of discipline first such as kind requests, polite appeals, or just a hug.”
Create a language-rich environment in your home by conversing with your children using positive language and descriptive words. Everybody in the family will benefit.