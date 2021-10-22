Adahi, amigu-hu siha! Beware, my friends! Could anything be more terrifying or intriguing than a pale moon ghost crossing a desolate bridge in a flowing white gown as her long, silver hair blows in the wind through the dead of night?
Legend has it that a beautiful CHamorita forever lost her way in the hills of Maina when her abusive husband, a Spanish officer, forced her to fetch sweet water from a mountain stream in the pitch dark of a violent storm. Some say this “White Lady” still haunts the culvert at Fonte River, which separates Maina from Agana Heights. According to lore, her apparition appears when squalls are brewing, to caution villagers to prepare, take care of each other, and avoid regret.
Countless compelling stories make up the 4,000-year-old CHamoru narrative. And, this Halloween season, the parable of the White Lady has me thinking about how the Guam Visitors Bureau and its partners might monetize such tales more effectively in a “blue ocean” environment profiting the people of Guam.
In the business world, the irony of Destination Guam inhabiting a tranquil blue ocean on the eerie edge of Allhallows Eve is reflected in the very nature of the benevolent blue-ocean environment, itself: calm, serene and worry-free because fearsome competition simply doesn’t exist for our one-of-a-kind destination, regardless of the time of year.
This opposes the scary “red ocean” that Guam has drifted into by happenstance in years past: a briny deep, red with the blood of cutthroat rates in a bottom-dollar sea of uncertainty that values low prices over unique experiences.
The critical difference between which of these two oceans Guam occupies lies in how persuasively we tell the stories that only Guam can tell – whether haunted, happy or heroic. Why compete in a red ocean if we don’t have to?
With a little imagination and investment, the White Lady could be featured, novelized and built into a must-see bridgeway attraction complete with merchandise and live entertainment. After all, the lessons of care and survival she imparts are worthy of celebration. So, too, is her spirit on the blessed occasion of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, which succeed every Halloween.
Yet, Guam’s enigmatic White Lady only skims the surface of our island’s deep anthology. From the pantheon of great CHamoru chiefs to the diminutive tribe of gnomelike duendes; from our beloved mermaid Sirena to our ancestral taotaomo’na; from pre-contact history through church missions, CHamoru-Spanish wars, and the transpacific galleon trade; from Guam’s role in the Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, and wars in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan through the peacetime of today, the annals of our island are spread over a patchwork of volumes, recollections, and fine art overflowing with rich histories and mysterious mythologies, a blend of actual events, miracles, and the supernatural.
What life lessons can our guests draw from the fable of Sirena? What confectionary delights might be sold from Chocolate House at the Plaza de España? Or which trinkets might be purchased from the plaza’s empty storehouses lining the parking lot behind Academy of Our Lady of Guam? Why not miniatures of the great plaza gate with its iconic Spanish arches and keystone seal? How about cast-iron cannons that fire little flames and double as barbecue lighters?
In keeping with the times, these items could be purchased during visits or ordered online any time before or after.
Guam’s catalog of folktale and record is a great big storybook of adventure worth telling the whole world. And we can reignite the fervor of this epic saga by engaging affluent source markets in Asia – pandemic-weary travelers hankering for incomparable tropical expeditions laced with mystery and romance.
We should tell Guam’s stories so well that their on-island settings become an irresistible magnet for hordes of excursionists yearning to dive into our legendary past and celebrate it with keepsakes, retail gifts and souvenirs.
I challenge one and all to draw on the inspiration of the ages. Guam has a story to sell and as we relaunch a visitor industry designed to last, now is the time to engage ourselves in a cultural renaissance fit for adventure!
Former Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez is president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, permit czar, and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.