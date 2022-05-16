Guam continues to face one of the worst drug and violent crime problems since I arrived here in 1968.
The only other drug era that can compare was that of the heroin era that involved, I believe, 30-plus homicides in one year, but, as I recall, significantly less family violence.
The methamphetamine or "ice" problem on Guam has rapidly migrated into related violent and family crime issues.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime statistics in 2019, Guam had a rate of 4.2 intentional drug-related homicides per 100,000 people according to our National Statistical office. This was for the East-Asia sub-region, which comprised 18 nations.
In simpler terms, we were classified as a region that ranked in the top 44% of drug-related homicides for this region.
This region compared us to countries such as China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam, which all ranked lower than Guam.
Now, if you compare us to Oceania the statistics become even worse. In that category, out of 14 countries, including Guam, we would rank No. 4, beaten in the number of drug-related homicides per 100,000 population only by Papua New Guinea, Nauru and Kiribati.
In 2020 alone, there were seven homicide cases and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that they involved some sort of drugs.
According to police Chief Stephen Ignacio, as of February, the Guam Police Department has a record of more than 100 unsolved homicide cases on Guam. Some date back as far as 1973, or nearly 50 years.
Depending upon whose numbers you care to believe, every year, somewhere between 40% and 50% of homicides across the nation go unsolved.
This is very likely due to the shortage of officers available to solve the crimes when compared to the number of actual crimes committed.
When it comes to Guam and drugs, there are really only three viable ways to smuggle drugs into Guam: the U.S. Postal Service, the commercial seaport or via planes through the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.
There have been numerous political discussions regarding tightening the controls at the port, but, in reality, no real definitive action has been taken.
The U.S. postal inspectors seem to be doing a good job of catching drugs coming through their portal to the island, as we read about them on a regular basis.
The local Customs side seems to leave a bit to be desired given the level of traffic coming through their entry points.
Local politicians and elected officials have been unwilling and/or unable to accomplish very much when it comes to the continued growth of the inflow of drugs to our island.
That, in turn, has translated into more extreme violence, and familial violence as well.
One thought would be to federalize the Customs service for the island for all points of entry, much as is done with the U.S. Postal Service.
This would not only cut government of Guam expenses but would hopefully transfer local employees into federal jobs and would also very likely increase the opportunity for greater federal funding from a control and enforcement standpoint.
It certainly seems obvious that there exists little to no real desire on the part of locally elected officials to curtail the flow of drugs and work to curb the ensuing violence it has brought with it.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.