“When you're just like everybody else, you've nothing to offer other than your conformity.”
— Wayne Dyer
I received a lot of great advice from my mom as I grew up. However, there was one piece of wisdom that — initially — probably hurt me, rather than helped.
'Just try to fit in'
The first time I remember hearing that was just before I enrolled in junior high, what they call middle school now. There were so many rumors about how the upper-grade students treated the younger kids. Scary stuff, none of it true, yet we didn’t know that.
My mom dismissed it, saying I’d be fine and then added those words: “Jerry, just try to fit in.” Did you ever hear those words from a parent?
So what’s wrong with that?
On the surface, it seems like good advice. We all want to be accepted by other people. This is a common theme throughout life. We want to be a part of things. School, sports, hobbies, church, military service, work, civic clubs, professional organizations, politics, and on it goes.
We join things because we don’t want to be on the “outside,” looking in.
Conformity is safe
Nobody bothers you much and you’re one of many. You can blend into the crowd. Like the Wayne Dyer quote above, there’s little or nothing to distinguish you from the next person.
That’s what I heard in high school, college, the military, and the early years of my career. I was encouraged to be a team player, to be on the “same page” as my coworkers.
Do leaders need conformity, everybody to see and do things the same — “by the book,” the safe way?
A couple of years before I started the J.Q. Fanihi radio show, I was given a program from the legendary Earl Nightingale, where he said if two workers think alike and agree on everything, one of them isn’t necessary.
I’d never heard that thought expressed in exactly those words, and it made an impact. If I ever wanted to get ahead, I would have to offer an employer something he/she wasn’t getting from the majority of employees — the “safe” crowd.
Leaders must want more
Four decades later, I’m confused. Steve Jobs and Apple told us to “think differently.” Hewlett-Packard advertised, “What if?” Diversity has become a corporate buzzword. Yet, workplaces far and wide are still models of… conformity, when it comes to generating ideas and culture.
The CEO, general manager, or owner says something and makes their beliefs clear, and the majority of workers fall in line. Do they think it’s not their place to question decisions, suggest changes, or come up with another way to go? Are they too polite? Are they afraid?
The vast majority of leaders I’ve known would be thrilled to get ideas from workers, and most would welcome if their positions were questioned. They know that’s a couple of steps farther on the path to improvement, as well as team building.
Got any freaks on the payroll?
At a leadership event much like our annual Live2Lead with John Maxwell, author and speaker Tom Peters forever changed the way I see this issue. He said organizations that will win the future will not only encourage but will demand a diversity of opinion.
Peters advised seeking out different voices than those who regularly contribute. He wanted “freaks” involved. That word can make some people uncomfortable, so he defined it this way: “People who dress differently, listen to strange music, have unique hobbies, don’t exactly “fit in” with everybody else. They see up when you see down. They go left when everybody else says to go right.”
Let me add another category, those workers who have given some indication they are ready to bust out from conformity. If you’re paying attention, you’ll see them.
Will it be chaos or growth?
Perhaps a bit of both. Peters said the mixing in of these different people has the potential to produce sparks that are unexpected, ideas you haven’t seen before, and that can lead to breakthroughs.
A little controlled chaos might be good for your organization right now.
Make thinking everybody’s job, and contributing ideas a fundamental part of how you run your business.
