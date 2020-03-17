With COVID-19 now confirmed to exist on Guam and a nervous community on edge, effective leadership is essential for us to navigate this unprecedented threat to our island.
That leadership is not just in the hands of elected leaders. I believe its greatest impact will be seen in the workplace.
Managers need to know their team
If you're a manager, you must understand what is going through the minds of the people on your team. How do they feel about what is happening?
Spend time with the group, going over official information and what it means. The more we get from reliable sources, the less we tend to rely on social media, where information may not be accurate.
Let people vent. If they need to be heard, then hear them. That's a way you add value to them and it builds the bond between you.
Calming fears is a key factor
One of our jobs as a leader is to help people face and get past fear. Providing accurate information will help, as will your availability.
Of course, before you can help others who are worried, you need to make sure your head is straight. Take care of your family and household, so you can focus on your team.
A leader's emotions can lift a worker up or drive them deeper into uncertainty and fear. Make sure you are ready to lead. If you're not, then sit with your boss and talk about what has you unsettled.
Encouragement plays a huge role
Find reasons to praise each person and connect on a personal level. Consider these moments like "mental sanitizers." Each time you "squirt" a little praise and attention on someone, it may cleanse them from worrisome thoughts that tend to build up as the mind wanders in stressful times.
While you're at it, send some encouragement to your boss. He or she is in the same boat you are and may be under pressures you don't understand. A few kind words can go a long way in helping them cope.
7 things to tell your team
1. Keep your distance from others. This isn't always possible in the workplace, but give people as much space as possible. Limit touches. Keep things clean.
2. Wash hands effectively and wash frequently. Demonstrate how to do it. I know that seems weird as we're dealing with adults, but hygiene is an individual thing and varies greatly. Show them how to wash for 20-30 seconds and tell them any kind of soap is good.
3. If they feel at all sick, stay home and isolate themselves. If there are flu-like symptoms, particularly throat issues, call a doctor or public health for advice.
4. Have extra patience with each other, and with customers who are just as nervous as they are.
5. Let them know that the recovery rate is on our side. By being smart and disciplined, places like South Korea are succeeding against COVID-19. We can, too.
6. Shop normally. There's no need to hoard anything. Manufacturers are working overtime to get products to us. There may be delays on a few items but we'll have them.
7. Maintain a strong immune system. There is no cure for COVID-19. Like a flu virus, it has to work itself through our system. Our only weapons are excellent hygiene and a solid immune system. That's all we have.
Eat healthy food, exercise, drink a lot of water, get some sunshine and avoid things that can hurt the immune system, such as sugar. Enjoy fresh air, get extra sleep and place trust in God.
Regarding sugar: If kids routinely get all the sugary food and drink they want, they will scream when you take it away. Let them scream. Yes, they can have a little but certainly minimize its use.
See your team band together
What we're after is people to commit that they will do these things to protect themselves and each other. It's the most important team-building exercise they'll ever participate in.
People are looking for leadership. They want to follow those who have taken the time to understand them, and who have their interests at heart. Today, be the leader they need.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on "The Ray Gibson Show" on ThePoint 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or by emailing jroberts@guamtraining.com