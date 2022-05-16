I dread Mother’s Day.
It’s hard to have eight children scattered across the mainland, but phones and computers enable them to remember.
But it’s harder to face Deborah, the one who remains.
On Mother’s Day 2016 Deborah woke up — and did not go back to sleep. For a week. She moved her right hand and arm wildly, was babbling nonsensically, and seemed to be hallucinating.
That was the day PANS stole my daughter.
PANS — Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome — is a brain inflammation triggered by infections. Just about anything — viruses, bacteria, molds, pesticides, tick-borne illnesses, vaccines — can cause PANS.
The syndrome is characterized by a sudden onset of obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, behaviors, tics, episodes of anger, changes in sleep and appetite, and regressions in speech, handwriting and mathematics. PANS can mimic autism. (Any case of sudden autism should be evaluated for PANS.)
PANS is thought to occur in 1 in 100 children. Yet when Deborah got sick, our doctor said he had never seen it before. As it was, it took me seven months to have enough evidence to show there was reason to test for it.
Since that time, I’ve taken Deborah to off-island clinics twice and have worked with several providers long-distance. Almost all of this was not covered by insurance.
Deborah is better than she was, but she’s still not well.
I grieve over PANS. Even with her Down syndrome, she was on her way to a fairly normal life until PANS hit. On Mother’s Day. Six years ago.
As each year passes, I get more desperate to find a solution. I may be a little closer this year than last, but I thought that three years ago and was wrong.
As each year passes, my prayers get more desperate.
I cannot understand how my good God, who loves Deborah more than I do, has allowed this. Shouldn’t Down syndrome be enough of a life sentence? Must an auto-immune condition be added to a degenerative metabolic disease?
God made us for his glory. But where is the glory in a 22-year-old who can’t make it through church without blurting out random words?
How can I reconcile these things?
I can’t.
This is where faith comes in.
I must trust that my all-wise Heavenly Father, whose ways and thoughts are higher than mine and who makes no mistakes, has a purpose in PANS.
And perhaps he’ll show me.
Before next Mother’s Day.