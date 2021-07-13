Have you ever been asked to keep an eye on something, while a friend or family member went off-island? Did the situation ever go upside down on you?
It was the second year of the J.Q. Fanihi Show on KUAM 610. One day, station manager Jon Anderson introduced me to a bearded man named T. Stell Newman.
He came to start a park
Newman relocated to Guam to establish the War in the Pacific National Historical Park. He explained there was no park as yet, and that he was growing a tree, which would be the beginning of the new park.
That became a continuing joke as I interviewed him several times, always in his park ranger uniform with Smokey the Bear hat. He was a loose, funny guy, with an infectious laugh and a sharp sense of humor.
The request
After one of the interviews, Newman asked if I would do him a favor. He was going off-island for business and wanted me to watch the tree. I laughed, figuring it was more of a joke.
“All you have to do is spray it with food every day and water it,” he said, as he dropped off the tree in a large planter to the radio station. What — there was a tree?
He handed me the spray bottle of food, thanked me again, and said he’d be back in three weeks to reclaim it.
He reminded me he needed the tree to start the park. Then it wasn’t a joke?
I did a good job
Every day, I dutifully watered and fed the tree. After a week, Anderson told me it didn’t look good. He said the leaves were wilting, and suggested I give it more food, which I did. However, after another week it looked worse.
Newman called from the mainland to ask how the tree was doing, and I told him it appeared sickly. He said to keep feeding it.
The reckoning
When Newman arrived back in Guam, he came by the station to pick up the tree. By that time it was clearly dying. He went ballistic, erupting into a tirade of abuse.
He said, “You are completely irresponsible, All you had to do was feed the tree, and you botched the job.” He said my negligence had set the National Park Service back many months. He grabbed the tree, looked me square in the eye, and barked, “I asked you for a favor because I thought you were my friend — and you killed the park!” Then he stormed out the door.
A bit stunned, I turned to Jon and said I had done everything I’d been asked to do. As he walked away he said, “Man, I can’t believe you did that.”
Later that day …
Jon came into my office and said, “J.Q., did you ever wonder what you were feeding that tree?” I said it was some kind of food. He shook his head and laughed, “You are so naive...it was plant killer. Fanihi, you’ve been had!” Jon had been in on the plan from the beginning.
Groaning, I picked up the phone and called Newman. He answered and I barely got out the words, “You no good...” when he roared in laughter.
Then I joined him, laughing at both how gullible I was, and at his incredible effort to set me up, getting Jon involved as well.
The takeaway
The ability to laugh at oneself is important on and off the job, when we make a mistake or we’re embarrassed we fell victim to a prank, as in my case. It makes us that much more likable to others. That helps to build relationships.
Stell Newman’s friendship and sense of humor remain one of my best and most enduring memories from those years. He had an amazing personality, and people loved to see him coming.
His name is on the side of the large building just outside Naval Station because a couple of years later he was killed in a car accident, in Asan. I was asked by his wife to host his funeral service, and I told this story that day.
To learn more about the work Stell began, use your favorite search engine and enter “T. Stell Newman Visitor Center”, and their site will come up. Then, go check it out.
