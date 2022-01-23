Whenever we teach something - whether formally in a school setting or workplace, or informally at home in the kitchen or garden - we learn whatever it is that we are teaching better. Samuel is very fond of pointing out that when we teach something once, we learn it twice. That is why in peer tutoring, the tutor inevitably becomes a better student. This is also true for educators. The more we teach our subject matter, the more opportunity we have to deepen our understanding and develop our expertise.
Ruth Beechick, a well-respected teacher and curriculum developer, who considered home the best place to learn wrote, “A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn.” Her point is clear. Loving to learn is a precursor to becoming a good teacher whether at home, school or work.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores in 2020, I have embarked on a mission to learn the ins and outs of the CHamoru language by facilitating Ta Fan Fino’ CHamoru study groups. What started out as something to keep me meaningfully occupied during the lockdown in response to a request from some of my AOLG Class of ’68 classmates has blossomed into a remarkable journey of discovery and learning. Over a year later, our ’68 Study Group is still going strong. Additionally, I facilitate four other study groups voluntarily. Each group meets for an hour and a half or more, once a week. Honestly, it is amazing what I have learned by trying to teach the Guam orthography.
The truth is, I never took a CHamoru course in school. I never took CHamoru while studying in college. I never learned to spell in CHamoru. I did learn how to speak CHamoru as a child. My nana and her sisters, who were not English speaking, were my most eloquent teachers of spoken CHamoru. Later, my mom and I often conversed in CHamoru so that even though I lived in Chicago for 30 years, I continued to speak to Mom and our Guam family on the phone during visits home and when they visited me. No one minded the minor grammatical mishaps that came out of my mouth.
I listened to CHamoru music and recited CHamoru prayers. When I became the techa for the Nubenan Santa Marian Kamalen, I learned how to read CHamoru. That was a crash course in CHamoru pronunciation! Mom was my ever-so-patient teacher. She would chuckle when I said words incorrectly but encouraged me to try again and to “say it slowly.” She never mocked me. With years of practice, I now feel comfortable leading others in prayer.
Becoming a member of the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru was another challenge altogether. I was appointed because of my knowledge of CHamoru history and culture. I considered myself functionally fluent as a speaker but at kindergarten level when it came to spelling and grammar. I stressed over my lack of preparation. While I knew it was not my fault that I never took CHamoru as a student, I worried that I would not be able to fulfill my responsibilities adequately. I struggled to try to learn the orthography on my own but I had such a hard time, that is until I began to teach it!
I facilitated each study group with the full disclosure that I, too, was engaged in learning the rules of spelling and CHamoru grammar. We agreed we would do it together. I turn to the experts in the Kumisión when stumped. A year and a half of study group work has not made me fully proficient. But, I have uncovered hidden secrets behind the linguistic rules as I have explored answers to questions that I have been asked. I have created "cheat sheets" to bypass hard-to-comprehend linguistic language.
In the process, I have discovered the majesty and complexity of the CHamoru language that our ancestors have crafted with such precision. The more I explain the orthography to others, like myself, who never learned our language formally, the more proficient I become. The more we share insights, the more we learn from each other. Language is learned in interaction with others. In the words of the celebrated writer, Richard Bach, “You teach best what you most need to learn.”