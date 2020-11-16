The country (island) of Singapore is only a bit larger than Guam (270 square miles – Guam is roughly 212 square miles) primarily because they bulldozed the majority of their hills into the ocean, expanding the original size of the island.
Having spent quite a bit of time there during the mid to late 1980s I found it to be an efficiently managed and extremely well-maintained island. It was a very safe place to live, work and play and during those years it had only a little more than 2 million people.
That said, their population today is roughly 5.9 million people while Guam has approximately 170,000 people.
That population variance yields a significant difference when it comes to the number of people per square mile. Guam has 802 people per square mile while Singapore has 22,222 people per square mile.
So, the concentration of people and therefore the closer people live, work and play to each other is significantly more concentrated than on Guam.
Singapore also differs significantly from Guam politically and therefore legally. The president of Singapore has significantly more power over the population than does the governor of Guam. In the case of Singapore, it is what could be classified as a benevolent dictatorship.
Given that both islands have extremely similar climates and sizes and Guam is far less concentrated, why is Guam suffering from greater COVID-19-related problems than Singapore?
Singapore (as of Nov. 11) has had 58,073 cases of COVID-19 (around 1% of the population), 28 deaths and 57,985 of those people have recovered.
In deaths, that equates to Singapore’s 0.0005% of the population as compared to Guam’s 0.05% deaths as a percentage of the population.
This begs the question: Why have Guam’s comparative numbers been proportionally so much higher given our geographic size and climate similarities?
Some of this likely revolves around the comorbidity issues facing Guam’s population because of diet and lifestyle.
Additionally, laws and enforcement capabilities are a key component. The fact that Singapore instituted and enforced significant plans, educated its population and was capable of effectively locking down the island from outside influences followed by the efficient use of QR codes are certainly key elements of their success.
In Singapore you must wear a mask in enclosed areas and maintain social distancing rules. But their real “circuit breaker” is the use of QR codes required for entrance into all enclosed public spaces.
When you enter a mall, store, restaurant, bar, etc. (all are open to the public) you must use your smartphone to scan the QR code which registers the time and date you were there. That information is then used for COVID-19 tracing.
Unlike Guam, where it was recently noted that our tracing is running five days behind, Singapore’s tracing program is timely and effective.
Singapore also has a system that pays all hotels for 50% of their rooms (like Guam they have no incoming tourists) and additionally rotates COVID-19 quarantining between all hotels in the country.
So, you could get quarantined (if picked up on the tracing system) at anything from the Shangri La hotel to a small and seedy location depending upon the rotation schedule.
While there is much to be learned from Singapore as it relates to dealing with this pandemic, the most significant is that the government is doing an efficient job of keeping the business community functioning while at the same time running an efficient and effective tracing program with extremely timely notification of potential exposure and free public testing.
This allows citizens to live the closest thing possible to their normal lives.
There are numerous lessons in this for the government of Guam to learn. The biggest is efficiency followed by a sincere desire to keep the island business community running and generating tax revenue.
Esta.