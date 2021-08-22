When events occur to interrupt the natural flow or progression of something which is predictable and measurable, we as human beings quickly spring into action to restore order. Chaos is so unsettling. If we cannot see a clear end to what derails our wellbeing as a community and threatens the academic progress of our children, we panic. This is a normal reaction.
The deadly virus, COVID-19, insinuated itself into our lives stealthily and oh, so swiftly, over a year and a half ago. How could such an invisible enemy have caused so much death, illness and devastation? Nations on earth, great and small, are battling its lethal force with scientific knowledge and precision. Vaccines have proven to be an effective counterforce, where they have been available and accepted.
But, the war rages on because some people are still acting as if the devastating impact of this global pandemic is a hoax. Dealing with the consequences of COVID-19 has been unbearable. We have been battered and bruised. Notwithstanding, the resistance to an effective remedy across the country that we hear about daily in the media is even more frightening and frankly unfathomable.
Here in Guam, we have certainly risen to the call to be vigilant, disciplined, and careful. Our vaccination rates are among the highest of any community and our rate of infection among the lowest albeit climbing again. We followed protocols, shut down schools, closed places of worship and businesses and went virtual in our interactions. Our dedication and compliance seemed to pay off.
Finally, we began to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Slowly churches and restaurants have opened up. Families congregate and celebrate. Travel in and out of Guam has picked up. Federal assistance dollars have poured in, resuscitating a comatose economy. Military activity has resumed in full force. Finally, we could gear up to get our children back to school safely and begin the slow but absolutely essential process of mitigating learning losses due to the pandemic.
Amidst this flurry of hopefulness and windfall of resources that promised to transform future prospects, we heard rumblings of another silent killer emerging on the world scene. Known as the delta variant, it has ninjaed its way across the world unseen and is now causing even greater havoc and at greater speed than its predecessor. Worse, it is here on our island. It is really unnerving that, no sooner do we feel that we are finally beating the virus and breathing a sigh of relief, the promise is being called into question. Daily reports of more infections among students in schools around the island are extremely worrisome. “Oh God, not again!” We simply can’t afford to shut down schools again. What should we do if the delta variant continues to spread like wildfire?
We know what to do for starters. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Keep social distancing protocols. Wash your hands. Don’t socialize in crowds. Beyond that, we must mobilize our best ideas to prevent learning interruption from derailing students in their academic journey.
The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the painful reality of educational lag and academic gaps that many of our children had been experiencing prior to the pandemic. As community leaders, educators and concerned parents, it has become abundantly clear to us, I hope, that we cannot go back to the way things were. Whatever we do, we must create bridges of opportunity for our children to catch up and leap ahead. Our school-aged children have fallen behind and must relearn or learn anew the skills and proficiencies that will ensure their academic and career success.
Technology will have to be part of any long term solution. But, it does not substitute for face-to-face instruction. Learning has to be a full-time engagement. Students and teachers alike have acknowledged, that one day in school or several short online meetings each week without measurable accountability has not worked. It is foolhardy to think that this type of sporadic engagement will yield anything but minimal results. We have to change the way we look at things to make sure that the things we look at begin to change.