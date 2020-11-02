The recent decision by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to sign and implement Executive Order 2020-38 suspending the Administrative Adjudication law to allow for swift implementation of the rules is the result of the ongoing panic style management.
This is little more than replication of the current pandemic pandemonium coupled with the inability and unwillingness of the Legislature to conduct itself in a manner indicative of our deliberative form of government.
In the same executive order, the governor extended the current public health emergency from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29.
In short, this Legislature has failed to do the job for which they were elected and do not deserve to be reelected. They have allowed the governor to run roughshod over this entire community.
In the past eight months this administration has managed to severely cripple this economy, create circumstances that have ruined long-term small businesses and added stay-at-home orders that contributed to more domestic violence and increased rates of suicide.
The current members of the Guam Legislature bear just as much, if not more, responsibility for these events since they willingly chose to sit by quietly and ignore their responsibility to the very people who elected them into office.
This latest step by Gov. Leon Guerrero in suspending the Administrative Adjudication law to allow for swift implementation of the rules is one more step toward nondemocratic government rule and needs to be stopped in its tracks.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services scheduled two virtual public hearings. One was on Halloween, Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and it is my understanding that the other will be this coming Wednesday, Nov. 4, also from 2 to 4 p.m.
They have also conveniently limited the maximum number of participants to 100 people, thereby enabling their ability to stack the deck with those sharing their same views while allowing in only a few dissenters.
The proposed regulations state that on the first offense, an individual is guilty of a violation punishable by a fine not to exceed $100. The second offense is also a violation and punishable by a fine up to $250. The third offense and any additional offense after that, a person is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of up to one year or a fine up to $1,000.
For businesses, a first violation is punishable by a fine up to $1,000. A second offense is punishable by a fine up to $2,500. A third offense and any subsequent violation is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $10,000.
In an effort to bring some sanity into this process, Sen. James Moylan attempted to introduce a bill to curb the governor’s powers in this instance, but Speaker Tina Muña Barnes refused to call an emergency session to hear the bill.
She said the Legislature's role in the checks and balances system of powers applies to “public finances and making sure that the health and safety of our community is prioritized."
It appears she does not see this move as affecting the “health and safety of our community. …”
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.