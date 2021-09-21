There’s no standardized routine for the growing and maturing of workers.
Talent and emotional capacity seem to show up on their own timeline, though I strongly believe the right supervision at the right time can influence that.
I began thinking about this yesterday, as I unraveled the events of the weekend.
Our dog was lost
We have a small dog, and he loves to go to the beach and on hikes with our son. Saturday was one such event, a hike to San Carlos Falls, with the trail entered from the top of Nimitz Hill.
Reaching the bottom, the dog somehow became separated from the hikers.
Everyone began to look for him, but all efforts were fruitless as darkness fell.
Our son called us with the news, and my wife and I drove to the area to help.
We both heard what we thought were dogs barking in the distance, but we couldn’t pinpoint the location.
The plan was to try again early in the morning.
Small party and big area
We ended up with six people to tackle a huge and dense hillside. It was my son, two hiking friends from the day before, my wife, a close family friend, and me. We prayed for our dog and the safety of the searchers, then split up.
The hikers went down one trail, and my wife and our friend went in another direction. My job was to put up flyers, and also to drive in all directions, on the chance our dog made it to the top and found his way to the main road.
This would include checking along a narrow road that leads up the hill, with a couple dozen large and expensive homes in an area of less than a mile.
While that didn’t seem likely at first, there are numerous trails on that hillside, and all of them eventually lead out of the jungle.
Not a trace
Within minutes of 11:30 and the sun blazing, everyone had returned, tired, and disappointed. We thanked our friends for their help and rested for a short time, before continuing.
My wife mentioned she again had heard dogs barking.
Our son told us of a paved road he had seen, and we tried to reach it, but it was clear our SUV wasn’t right for the terrain and we backed out.
What now?
We were going to leave but, at our son’s suggestion, we again drove up the road toward the houses.
The three of us were yelling our dog’s name out the windows, hoping for the miracle we had prayed for, hoping he would somehow have made it to the top of the hill.
We were inching along
All of a sudden, we saw a light-colored form flash past us on the side of the road. It was our four-legged boy! We all jumped out of the car, grabbed him, and the reunion was on.
We fed him, gave him water, and noticed he was remarkably clean for spending so many hours in such a muddy environment. We felt blessed by the return of our little family member, but also for the help we got, plus tons of well wishes and prayers on social media.
Workers also get lost
Employees often retreat within themselves and can’t be found. Performance may be adequate, but potential is left unrealized. Managers are frustrated, and don’t know how to reach them.
Some of these workers are lost for years, and too often the search efforts are short-lived or non-existent.
Some flourish elsewhere
Many times, these workers are terminated, and later “find” themselves under the supervision of a manager at a new job, who sees that potential and dedicates him/herself to developing it.
A Buddhist quotation tells us, “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.”
It crossed my mind that our dog might have been the cause of all the barking the night before, and we might have found him then. However, it seemed inconceivable that he would so quickly have found one of those trails and followed it up. It’s possible we misjudged his ability.
How many lost workers will locate their trail, once separated from their current manager?
Before one with potential slips away, is it worth one more try to find them?
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.