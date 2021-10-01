Some of you older folks may remember that spiritual song: “Kumbaya, my Lord, Kumbaya ...” Back in the 1960s, it was the call to join hands and voices as we proclaimed that we were truly one, whatever the differences we might have had with one another.
Today the song has become something of a joke, a punchline from a simpler age when people really believed that raising their voices in a Christian-lite song would create that unity we all sought. How is that supposed to resolve the deeper issues that keep us apart? “Kumbaya” is a simplistic answer to a complicated problem, much like “All You Need Is Love” and so many other banal pieces that we inherited from that era. Or, at least, that’s the common belief these days.
We all have lots of evidence to support that criticism. Recently a woman came in and began ticking off the divisions in her family: An adult son was estranged from his wife, while another member of the family had a serious drug addiction that was alienating him from those trying to help him. Then, an evening or two later, a few friends and I found ourselves ticking off the many issues that still divide our church, even as we hoped that the worst was behind us. There are disagreements on liturgical practices, devotional groups, strategies for outreach, and other matters that block full friendship in what is supposed to be a single “family.”
All week long there were stories about abandoned wives and angry husbands, adult children who had strayed from their parents because they had not lived up to their parents’ expectations, older people who felt betrayed by those individuals who had once been their best friends. Even as I sat with a group of Jesuits at dinner one night, other divisive issues came up at table: politics related to Afghanistan, Iraq and China for starters. That’s when one of my Jesuit colleagues made the joking reference to “Kumbaya” as a simple solution to complicated matters.
Sure, all of us can go on and on listing the problems and describing the gloom they bring on people who had fond hopes for a lot more.
So, what should we do? The trend these days is to call an anonymous party, perhaps from a social help agency, to talk about the problems. Do you need to speak about what’s hurting you? Just call and we can offer you an opportunity to vent, and perhaps provide some good advice on how to recover. Don’t let these divisions demoralize you. The opportunity is there for personal healing.
Great! That’s helpful, but personal healing is only one piece in the picture. After the counsel and psychological massage, there is still the problem of repairing the damaged relationships. What do we do to restore those broken ties with others? How do we recapture the family spirit? Or the harmony in the workspace, or the community? We may feel better inside, but until those ties with others are restored, the job is only half done. “No man (or woman) is an island,” they say – especially when they happen to be residents on an island with its strong emphasis on social solidarity.
That’s where the group singing comes in. "Kumbaya" doesn’t address the reasons for the rift in the first place. It doesn’t sift through the issues that have divided us and pretend to resolve them. But it is a signal that we long for the good relationships we once enjoyed and that we believe they can be restored. This might take time, we know, but let’s commit to the job at hand. The song is a sign of our readiness to do just that.
What’s wrong with a little idealism, even if the form of expression is a little dated? Singing together, maybe with a bit of partying thrown in, might be a good start to healing the divisions. Then, we can take up the issues slowly, once the blood pressure has dropped and we’re all reminded that we were meant to be friends – and more than friends – to one another.
Learning to disagree gracefully is a critical skill. Not everyone here seems to have mastered the skill, judging from the tone of voice I often hear when arguments are being presented. But let’s keep at our lessons in the interest of building genuine community.
Meanwhile, "Kumbaya" might be as good a way as any to begin restoring those broken relationships.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.