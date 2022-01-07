If something bad happens, there has to be someone around who can take the blame for the misfortune. To judge from the front page court cases we read about daily, this seems to be one of the major guiding principles for the U.S. judicial system these days. Even if we have to stretch rather far to find someone that we can blame.
Take the recent publicized case of the police officer who fired a gun that she thought was a taser, killing a man she was trying to stun before arresting him. Was it just an unfortunate accident? Or was she criminally derelict in her duty by not being certain that she was using the right weapon? The court found her guilty and could sentence her to years in prison. After all, her mistake caused a death, and someone has to bear the blame for the tragedy!
Or what about the mother who stands by and does nothing while her boyfriend is abusing her daughter or niece? Should she be considered an accomplice in the crime even if she herself was too terrified of the offender to intervene? She may have suffered nearly as much as the young girl who was being abused, but that doesn’t seem to count for much these days. After all, those who did nothing to stop a crime, even if they did not actually commit it, can still be penalized for the transgression. So the mother may face a few years in prison on top of everything else she has suffered.
Then there are highway accidents. They might be due to reckless driving, sometimes after the driver has had too much to drink. But must we presume that drunken driving was always the cause? If the driver had knocked down a couple of drinks and his blood alcohol level was higher than the legal limit, he will invariably get the blame for the accident, even if the pedestrian was dressed entirely in black and was dancing at the side of the road when he was hit by the car late at night.
But the blame could be distributed even more widely. The bartender who served that last drink to a customer who was clearly looped could face charges if the patron hits someone on the way home. In the eyes of many, the bartender was aiding and abetting the drunken driver.
The point is not to let those guilty of misdeeds off the hook. It is to suggest that we often go to extremes in looking for someone to blame for every bad thing that happens. We seem to believe that there is no such thing as an accident. If there were, we wouldn’t have the satisfaction of being able to tag someone as the “cause” of the terrible misfortune. We seem to need someone to blame for every nasty thing that happens.
Once upon a time, people might have attributed a misfortune to a twist of fate. or perhaps to some disrespect paid to the nature spirits or the ancestral spirit that was supposed to protect the ones who suffered.
But then, as the centuries passed, we became more rational about the disasters in life. We recognized that bad stuff happens, even if we can’t always attribute a cause to it. Not every misfortune can be blamed on an avenging spirit or a human being. Remember when there was “no-fault” in the court system as well in the car insurance world? Well, that is increasingly at risk of disappearing altogether today, as we obsessively look for the culprit – someone to blame for everything bad that happens. It’s as if we have turned back to the very old times when we expected to find an explanation for every misfortune.
In biblical times, the Jewish high priest used to lay his hands over a goat selected from the flock as a symbol of the guilt of the people. The animal, burdened with this collective guilt, was then banished into the desert. The beast was called a scapegoat.
It seems that, for all our appearances of rationality, we’ve returned to this and other old customs. We have our scapegoats today. But today they are no longer banished to the desert; they are sent to prison.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.